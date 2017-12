Global Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery Market 2016-2025

Market Research Report on Global Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery Market 2016-2025

RAIPUR, INDIA, November 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Report Sellers has added a new market research report " Global Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery Market 2016-2025 " to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.According to the report, Global demand for robotic gastrointestinal surgery in 2025 will advance to $1.41 billion.Technological advancement of robotic gastrointestinal surgery will continue to create smarter and more efficient assistive tools and devices to meet the needs of gastrointestinal surgery procedures across the globe. Compared with traditional minimally invasive surgery approaches, robot-assisted surgery gives the surgeon better control over the surgical instruments and a better view of the surgical site.Global Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery Market 2016-2025: Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the robotic gastrointestinal surgery market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:Market StructureGrowth DriversRestraints and ChallengesEmerging Product Trends & Market OpportunitiesPorter's Fiver ForcesRisk Assessment for Investing in Global MarketCritical Success Factors (CSFs)Browse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on "Global robotic gastrointestinal surgery Market"Companies CoveredAVRA Surgical Robotics, Inc.Intuitive SurgicalMedtronic Inc.NovaTract Surgical, Inc.Simbionix USA Corp.Titan MedicalTransEnterix, Inc.Report SegmentationThe report also quantifies global robotic gastrointestinal surgery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product and service, equipment and region.Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.Robotic SystemsInstruments and AccessoriesSystem ServicesBased on equipment type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.Robot MachinesNavigation SystemsPlanners and SimulatorsOther EquipmentGeographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)North America (U.S. and Canada)Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)Request Sample Here: https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Global-Robotic-Gastrointestinal-Surgery-Market-2016-2025-Market-Size-Share-Forecast-1 We have a large number of reports in robotics sector which can be accessed in the following link