India Evaporative Air Cooler Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

"India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook", a lot of new players have entered in the air cooler space such as Vego, Hindware, Voltas, Cello and many more.

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook, 2022' gives a comprehensive analysis of the evaporative air cooler industry in India. This industry is constantly evolving with the advent of new players along with existing established companies foraying into this space. A few years ago, the air cooler market was largely dominated by the unorganised players as spending too much on air coolers wasn't considered necessary. Also these products were not ranked very high on the consumers' priority list, plus the only thing that was required from an air cooler was superior cooling and that could be achieved with a simple evaporative air cooler priced at between INR 2500 and INR 3500. The scenario of unorganised players overpowering the organised ones has been finally changing now. The temperature rise happening every year is impossible to live in with just an electric fan, therefore new and trendy air coolers are the go-to option. Also, the consumer spending is increasing which has positively affected the lifestyle of people in India, creating massive demand for branded air coolers.

According to "India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook, 2022", a lot of new players have entered in the air cooler space such as Vego, Hindware, Voltas, Cello and many more. Cello introduced a new range of air coolers by leveraging its long background in high quality plastics and polymers. The evaporative air coolers of Cello, designed for today's generation are manufactured by Wim Plast Limited, a subsidiary of Cello group. HSIL Limited, promoters of brand Hindware, recently forayed into the air cooler market by launching its latest line of air coolers with changeable colourful front panels under their brand 'Hindware Snowcrest'. Vego has had more than 4 decades of experience in various industries like export, imports, raw material processing, plastic moulding, OEM manufacturing of apparels & garments and also strong foothold in the real estate business. Currently, the air cooler market has a very low penetration rate in the country; still it is witnessing tremendous growth in the volumes sold every year.

Air coolers have proved to be one of the superior alternatives to air conditioners (lower life-cycle cost and enhanced flexibility). Rising prosperity and increasing environmental consciousness is likely to generate attractive air cooler market growth over the foreseeable future. The Government of India launched an initiative of 'Make in India' in 2015 that paved the way for air cooler manufacturers to produce their products locally. While this development no doubt gives a major incentive to global as well as in-house air cooler manufacturers, there are many benefits associated with ‘Make in India’ that can add greater value to the entire business chain. One of the most important factors that have traditionally influenced the country’s evaporative air coolers market has been the value-for-money mindset of the Indian consumer. With consumers wanting the best of any evaporative air cooler at the most budget-friendly prices, manufacturing in India is helping OEMs cut down their manufacturing costs. Not only will India-based manufacturing unlock access to cheaper labour and raw materials, but also evade the need to pay customs' duty each and every time. This is a great step by the Government towards the growth of the economy as a whole as well as growth in different sectors, evaporative air coolers in this case.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample_request/india-evaporative-air-cooler-market-outlook-2022

“India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook, 2022” examines the following aspects of evaporative air coolers in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the evaporative air coolers market in India:

- Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

- India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

- India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Organized Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Organized Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Unorganized Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Unorganized Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Organized Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Tier, By Type of Air Coolers, By Price Range, By Organized Vs Unorganized

- India Industrial Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Industrial Evaporative Air Cooler Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- Product, Price & Variant Analysis of Residential & Industrial Evaporative Air Cooler

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

- Key vendors in this market Space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of evaporative air coolers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3. India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. India Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.1.2. Organized Residential Market

3.3.1.3. Unorganized Residential Market

3.3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3.2.1. Overall Market

3.3.2.2. Organized Residential Market

3.3.2.3. Unorganized Residential Market

3.3.3. Market Share (Organized)

3.3.3.1. By Company

3.3.3.2. By Region

3.3.3.3. By Tier

3.3.3.4. By Type of Air Coolers

3.3.3.5. By Price Range

3.3.3.6. By Organized vs. Unorganized

3.3.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

3.3.5. Channel Partner Analysis

3.4. India Industrial Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Size By Volume

3.5.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

4. India Economic Snapshot