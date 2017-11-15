India Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

“India CCTV Camera Market Overview”, the India CCTV Camera market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 27% in the period from 2016 to 2021.

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) is a system which uses cameras to transmit signal to a specific place which helps to monitor any kind of activities going on in any area. CCTV is a growing market as it is being widely used in many applications all over the world. Technology is the main concern in the CCTV camera market in India. IP (Internet Protocol) and non-IP CCTV cameras are the two types of CCTV cameras that are traditionally used. Now based on the different type of camera used, bifurcation is made like dome cameras, bullet and box shaped cameras, PTZ cameras etc. CCTV cameras was primarily used in the commercial segment for the surveillance, but with increasing thefts, burglary and other criminal activities all over the world, residential sector is also showing keen interest in the CCTV camera market for security purpose. This report is about the market size of the CCTV camera market in India how with the increasing number of terrorist activities, the demand of CCTV market is continuously increasing. This report describes the different technologies that are used in the CCTV market and the upcoming technologies that would drive the market.

The global CCTV camera market is anticipated to generate substantial revenue of more than 38 billion till 2021. Asia Pacific and America holds the largest share of the global market and act as one of the main driver for the market. India and China are the countries with the highest potential for the CCTV camera market. Technology-wise, wireless CCTV cameras are becoming a trend apart from the traditional non-IP and IP which is widely used currently. Non –IP technology consisting of analog and HD CCTV cameras dominate the market currently. IP technology which is showing the fastest growth is expected to overtake analog’s share in the coming years. Dome shaped cameras dominate the CCTV market in terms of type of camera used. PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) is a recent technology which allows a 360 degree view of the surveillance are and also gives added features to zoom by covering a larger section of area.

According to “India CCTV Camera Market Overview”, the India CCTV Camera market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 27% in the period from 2016 to 2021. Technology wise non-IP dominates the Indian market but in the coming years IP is expected to take the lead soon. Non –IP technology constitutes of analog and HD CCTV cameras. Analog is technology which is in a depleting stage and it share is expected to be taken by the IP technology and the HD type CCTV camera. Dome typed cameras are the most widely used cameras in any sectors.

Commercial segment is the driver of the CCTV market in India with the increasing count of SOHO’s and SME’s. With the increasing security concerns, residential sector would also be one of the factors for the increasing market. As criminal activities are more in the northern region of India, North dominates the market in terms of revenue. According to the technology different players are present in the market. In the non-IP segment the market is consisting of players like CP Plus, Dahua and Prama Hikvision constituting to more than 70% of the market. Whereas in case of IP segment market consists of Axis Communication, Bosch, Panasonic, Honeywell, etc. The widespread use of CCTV camera in various industries like government sectors, SOHO’s and SME’s, Banking, Hospitality and other commercial establishment will make the CCTV cameras market to increase with a robust growth.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample_request/india-cctv-camera-market-overview

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of CCTV camera market in India

- Key Category

1. Global CCTV Camera Outlook

2. India Electronic Security Market Outlook

3. India CCTV Camera Market Outlook

“India CCTV Camera Overview Market” discusses the following aspects of CCTV Camera market in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of CCTV Camera market in India:

- Global CCTV Camera Market Outlook - Market Size & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Country, By Geography, By technology, By Company

- India Electronic Security Market Outlook - Market Size & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By segment

- India CCTV Camera Market Outlook - Market Size & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By End User, By Region, By industry, By City, By technology type, By camera type

- Channel Partner Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of CCTV Camera Market in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global CCTV Camera Market Overview

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Country

2.2.2. By Geography

2.2.3. By Technology

2.2.4. By Company

3. India Electronic Security Market Overview

4. India CCTV Camera Market Overview

4.1. Market Size By Value with technology division

4.2. Market Size By Volume with technology division

4.3. Market Share

4.3.1. By End User Segment

4.3.2. By Region

4.3.3. By Industry

4.3.4. By City

4.3.5. By Technology Type (Ip/Non-IP)

4.3.6. By Camera Type

4.4. Channel Partner Analysis

5. India Economic Profile