3D Display - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)
The Global 3D Display market is expected to grow from $36.12 billion in 2015 to reach $178.10 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 25.60%.RAIPUR, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Sellers has added a new market research report “3D Display - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)” to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
Stereoscopy display segment is dominating the 3D Display market and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period because of increasing applications in TV and Smartphone. LED back lighted LCD is the most commonly used technology in 3D display. Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) is expected to dominate the 3D display market by technology. Consumer electronics segment has the leading market share and expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Growing Advertising and Entertainment segments are boosting the market led by the increase in adoption of 3D displays.
Report offering
• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
• Market share analysis of the top industry players
• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Report Segments
Technologies Covered:
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Types Covered:
Head mounted displays (HMD)
Stereoscopy
Volumetric displays
• Static volume displays
• Swept volume displays
• 3D holographic display
Applications Covered:
Advertising
Automotive
Mobile Computing Devices
Consumer electronics
• Laptops
• Projectors
• Smart phones
• Smart TVs
• Tablets
Entertainment
Medical
Military & defense
Retail
Other Applications
Regions Covered:
North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• UK
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
• Middle East
• Brazil
• Argentina
• South Africa
• Egypt
