Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The report provides in depth study of “BPO Business Analytics” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

BPO Business Analytics Market Analysis And Forecast

"Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities. 
"

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the BPO Business Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Accenture 
Cognizant 
Genpact 
IBM 
TCS 
HP 
Tech Mahindra 
Capgemini 
Wipro 
EXL 
NTT DATA(Dell) 
WNS Global 
Minacs 
Infosys 
Mu Sigma 
Aegis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers 
HR 
Procurement 
F&A 
Customer Care 
Logistics 
Sales & Marketing 
Training 
Product Engineering

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
BFSI 
Manufacturing 
Healthcare 
Retail 
Telecom 
Others

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 
1.1 BPO Business Analytics Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 HR 
1.2.2 Procurement 
1.2.3 F&A 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 BFSI 
1.3.2 Manufacturing 
1.3.3 Healthcare 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 USA 
1.4.1.2 Canada 
1.4.1.3 Mexico 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany 
1.4.2.2 France 
1.4.2.3 UK 
1.4.2.4 Russia 
1.4.2.5 Italy 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China 
1.4.3.2 Japan 
1.4.3.3 Korea 
1.4.3.4 India 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil 
1.4.4.2 Egypt 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia 
1.4.4.4 South Africa 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Accenture 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Accenture BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 
2.2 Cognizant 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Cognizant BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 
2.3 Genpact 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Genpact BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 
2.4 IBM 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 IBM BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 
2.5 TCS 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 TCS BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 

 Continued…….

 

