Farrakhan speaks to President Trump, U.S. gov’t, Thursday, Nov. 16 at Watergate Hotel
Farrakhan presser at Watergate Hotel in Wash., D.C. will mark his first time speaking directly to President Trump on domestic, international issues.
The Nation of Islam
National Center Mosque Maryam
7351 South Stony Island Avenue
Chicago, IL 60649
November 15, 2017
For Immediate Release
Contact: Richard B. Muhammad, 312-480-9575
Email: straightwords4@gmail.com, finalcalleditor@finalcall.com
Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan to deliver major message
to President Trump, U.S. gov’t, Thursday, Nov. 16 at Watergate Hotel
WHO: Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam
WHAT & WHY: Minister Farrakhan will hold press conference at the historic Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. The press conference will mark the first time that Minister Farrakhan, National Representative of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam, will speak directly to President Donald J Trump, the 45th President of the United States.
Since the election of President Trump, a myriad of social and political issues and questions about America’s leadership in the world and leadership at home have arisen. Minister Farrakhan’s message will address issues of importance regarding America’s domestic challenges, her place on the world stage and her future.
WHEN: Thursday, November 16, 2017
WHERE: Doors open for media at the Watergate Hotel, 2650 Virginia Avenue NW, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The press conference will begin promptly at 10 a.m. EST in the Moretti Ballroom. Confirm attendance by calling or texting 312 480 9775, or via email, at straightwords4@gmail.com and finalcalleditor@finalcall.com. Please bring current media credentials or a letter of assignment.
