India Air Purifier Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

India Air Purifier Market 2021”, the air purifier market in India has crossed INR 250 crore mark and is expected to grow robustly in the coming five years.

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report gives an in-depth analysis of air purifiers in India. Air purifiers have the ability to trap hazardous pollutants including Volatile Organic Compounds, Particulate Matter, Ozone, Carbon dioxide, Chlorofluorocarbons and unburned Hydrocarbon, which can cause several respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and infections such as influenza, pneumonia, tuberculosis and lung cancer. Rapid urbanization, burning of fossil fuels and increasing industrialization have intensified air pollution, which is stimulating the demand for air purifiers in India. In addition, rising income with changing lifestyle and declining prices of air purifiers have further fueled the growth of the market. India air purifier market is mainly an import driven market with both domestic and international players importing their products in the country. In 2016, northern region has dominated the air purifier market due to high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region, followed by western region and southern region. During the forecast period, southern region would capture second position on account of increasing pollution levels in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to “India Air Purifier Market Overview, 2016-2021”, the air purifier market in India has crossed INR 250 crore mark and is expected to grow robustly in the coming five years. 10 cities in India have topped itself as the most polluted cities in the world. Topping the chart is Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, where the air is not worth inhaling and it is an invitation to various health issues. In India, only Coimbatore has come out as an exception where fresh air can be inhaled with freedom. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, air purifiers have actually become a must if one wants to get rid of the unhealthy environment. The increasing usage of air purifiers in the residential sector and the awareness about the rising pollution among the people is leading to a high demand of air purifiers in metro and urban cities.

Air filters used in the purifiers are one of the most important components of the product. HEPA filter dominates the air purifier market in terms of technology. Research and innovation has a great effect on the demand and the upcoming new technologies in the air purifiers market are major growth drivers for the industry. Cost effective technologies which aims to reduce the cost of the product are making it possible for the larger part of the society to afford the product. It is eventually aiding the air purifier market to get the requisite importance. There are several companies competing in the air purifiers market in India even though the market is still in the nascent stages. Eureka Forbes holds the maximum market share in terms of revenue generated which is closely followed by Panasonic and Sharp. Apart from these major companies, there are several other companies competing in the market such as LG, Philips, Daikin and Kent which contribute minimally to the market.

“India Air Purifier Market Overview, 2016-2021” discusses the following aspects of air purifiers in India:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of air purifiers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

