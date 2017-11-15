India Air Cooling Systems Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2021

“India Air Cooling Systems Market 2021”, air conditioners are the largest revenue contributor to the market, followed by electric fans and air coolers.

PUNE, INDIA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India air cooling systems market is divided into three parts viz. air conditioning, air cooler and fan. According to “India Air Cooling Systems Market Outlook, 2021”, air conditioners are the largest revenue contributor to the market, followed by electric fans and air coolers. Fans and air cooler together had market revenues of more than INR 10,000 crore in 2014. Growing urbanization is fuelling the construction of retail, hospitality and commercial properties and, in turn, expanding the market for air cooling systems in India. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of room air conditioners, branded air coolers and ceiling fans in residential areas. As a result of the growing momentum towards smart cities, it is expected that the demand for air cooling systems will continue to grow.

The India air conditioning market consists of a range of product categories such as central plant systems, VRF systems, packaged/ducted systems as well as room air conditioners. Room air conditioners account for majority of the market share, followed by central plant. The TATA owned Voltas has taken the top slot in the air conditioning market followed by Daikin and LG. The AC business is split into multiple segments: Room air-conditioners that are sold through multi-brand retailers and dedicated dealerships; Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) and duct ACs, which are used in commercial spaces such as offices and restaurants; and chillers for large building projects like airports and shopping malls are institutional sales.

North, northwest and central India contributes over one-third of AC sales in the country. In India, six major cities account for almost 80% sales of room air conditioners. Delhi is the largest market in Northern India while Hyderabad is the largest market in Southern India. In room air conditioning segment, the market share of window air conditioners has been witnessing a continuing decline over the last few years on account of decreasing price gap and lower energy-efficiency in comparison with split air conditioners. Consumers are buying more energy-efficient products and hence the 4-Star and 5-Star ACs are selling faster. Apart from these conventional air conditioners, inverter AC is the newest on the block and fast catching the Indian market. Manufacturers are also aggressive pushing the inverter ACs in the market.

India air cooler market is divided into two parts viz. residential and industrial. Both residential and industrial air cooler segment are growing rapidly from past few years. Keeping in point, low capital expenditure and electricity benefits of air coolers, the middle income group majorly fuelled the sales in residential market. Whereas, industrial cooling is slowly gaining increasing importance as corporate are now looking to create an amiable working environment for their shop floor teams. Symphony, Usha, Kenstar and Bajaj are the market leaders in the organized air cooler market. Window coolers account for almost two-third of the total market and is expected to dominate in the forecast period also, followed by desert coolers. North India caters to the largest revenue sales as the region is growing at a fast pace and the growth is fuelled by a shift from unorganized to the organized market.

Electric fan is a high market penetration product category and is very high in terms of purchase priority amongst durables. The market size of fan category in value terms is quite large and it is the largest selling item in the brown goods category. Fan as a product category has no major regional disparities in sale. Much of the sale of organized sector is in the metro, tier I and tier II markets. National brands have built their brand image over a period of time through sustained advertising and a good dealer network. Moreover, the export of fans from India has grown considerably in the last few years and is a testimony to the quality and development of the fan industry in India. The fan industry is dominated by national brands like Crompton Greaves, Usha, Orient, Havells, Bajaj and Khaitan.

Fan market in India broadly includes four types of fan i.e. Ceiling fans, Table fans, Pedestal fans and Wall fans. In organized sector, ceiling fans dominates the market in terms of volume followed by table fans, pedestal fans and wall fans whereas the unorganized sector is heavily dominated by ceiling fans and table fans. Among the four major types of fan, pedestal fans are the most costly, followed by ceiling fans. In terms of regional sales, south India caters to the largest revenue sales, followed by west and north. Fan industry is usually segmented on the basis of price. There are three categories in which the organized fan market is divided viz. economy fans, regular fans and premium fans. Economy fans are those which are priced below Rs. 1800, regular fans come in the range of Rs. 1800 to Rs. 3500 whereas premium fans are priced above Rs. 3500 for a single fan. Regular fans category is the largest selling category in India. Unorganized fan market does not contain any such category division as they do not fit into the above mentioned price brackets.

