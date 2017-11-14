PRINCE tribute “DEAN FORD & THE BEAUTIFUL ONES” signs exclusively, 1st INTERNATIONAL show 11/17
STM Entertainment secures band's first international performance at Calistoga Grill in Pointe-Claire, Quebec this friday November 17th.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Ford, a Portland based recording artist and performer, along with his tribute band, The Beautiful Ones, featuring Aaron LaChance, Evan Haines, Joe Harding, Jeff Chipman, and Fiona Robins, have signed an exclusive contract with STM Entertainment of suburban Philadelphia, PA. The agency’s owner, Stan Miller, whose agency is 6 years old and lists several Atlantic City and Pennsylvania casinos, Monster Energy, and Infinity Hall in Hartford and Norfolk, CT as clients, is quoted saying “I traveled over an hour to see Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones perform to a packed house with almost 400 people at the River Street Jazz Café after viewing their website. The comparison of his featured promotional picture and Prince’s original are remarkably similar and I needed to see if this band could ‘deliver the goods’ live in performing his music. I was blown away at how amazing they were and told Dean afterwards I wanted to sign him right there and then.” Mr. Miller said a formal agreement took only a few weeks to get the deal done.
DEAN FORD & THE BEAUTIFUL ONES are scheduled to play their first international performance at Calistoga Grill in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada this Friday November 17th, 2017. Highlight performance was a near sellout of 500 tickets on Oct. 28th at Port City Music Hall in Portland for the 5th annual “Purple Brainz” Halloween show and the band is scheduled to play larger theaters such as the Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe, PA on June 2nd, 2018.
For more information, call STM Entertainment at 973-975-7189.
Stan Miller
STM Entertainment
9739757189
email us here