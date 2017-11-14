There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,242 in the last 365 days.

Dr. J. Murray Hockings Interviewed On NBC TV in Albuquerque

Dr. J. Murray Hockings, Founder/CEO of Help Your Diabetes was interviewed on NBC TV recently, talking about his Type 2 Diabetes Reversal program.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOB NBC-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico recently interviewed Dr. J. Murray Hockings, Founder/CEO of the Patent Pending, Help Your Diabetes (HYD) program.

You can watch the Interview Here.

HYD is the nations leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes with a natural approach, which is why NBC wanted to interview Dr. Hockings, so they could share with their viewers that Type 2 Diabetes is reversible with the proper lifestyle changes.

For more information, go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com

