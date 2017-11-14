Dr. J. Murray Hockings Interviewed On NBC TV in Albuquerque
Dr. J. Murray Hockings, Founder/CEO of Help Your Diabetes was interviewed on NBC TV recently, talking about his Type 2 Diabetes Reversal program.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOB NBC-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico recently interviewed Dr. J. Murray Hockings, Founder/CEO of the Patent Pending, Help Your Diabetes (HYD) program.
You can watch the Interview Here.
HYD is the nations leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes with a natural approach, which is why NBC wanted to interview Dr. Hockings, so they could share with their viewers that Type 2 Diabetes is reversible with the proper lifestyle changes.
For more information, go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com
Dr. J. Murray Hockings
Help Your Diabetes
(800) 321-9054
