5 Stocking Stuffers for the Boys

BBQ Grill Mats for the BBQ King

What do you buy your Dad, Husband, Brother or Son?

LOS ANGELES, LA, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooklyn club has just launched there top 5 Christmas gifts for the Boys for 2017

1: The BBQ Grill Mat
As bbq gifts go, this is one of the best. The barbecue mat can be used as a gas grill mat, a charcoal grill mat, as well as with pellet and electric grills (just be aware of the 500 degree limit). The non stick grill mats can even be cut to any size and used as oven liners, bbq smoking accessories, stove top protectors, cooking sheets, casserole dishes, and many other non stick applications - even bbq smoker accessories, in fire pits, and other types of outdoor cooking.


2: Kitchen Shears
Heavy Duty Multi-Function Scissor can be used for cutting Chicken, Fish, Meat ,Vegetables, Flower stems, Herbs,Cardboard, Plastic & even Carpet. 8 tools in 1 they can be used as a Fruit and Vegetable Peeler, Serrated Knife, Straight Knife, Screwdriver, Nut and shell cracker, Fish Scaler/Cheese grater & Bottle Opener.

3: Blackhead Remover kit
Rememebr is important not to squeeze or pop Pimples and Blackheads with your fingers. That can cause pain and infection that can leave the face scared. Instead, experts say to use proper tools to treat blemishes.

4: Tweezers for the Boys
Eyebrows have been in the spotlight more than ever recently, and for good reason. Well-groomed brows act to frame the eyes and highlight your best features.


5: Nose Hair Trimmer
Fix those annoying little problems, with a Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer "Everybody in the tech world is focusing on apps and social media. But what the average person really wants is a way to remove blackheads and pimples & all those unwanted hairs

Stocking stuffers for the Boys 2017

