Intermountain Healthcare announces the appointment of two administrative fellows
Intermountain Healthcare announced the appointment of two administrative fellows: Aaron Fanello and Morissa Sobelson.
Fanello will join Intermountain after completing his master of healthcare administration degree at the University of Utah. He interned at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital as part of the University of Utah Health administrative internship, where he was responsible for planning a comprehensive outpatient clinic reorganization. As a student intern, he also worked on a project with the Intermountain Medical Group to improve access to care. Prior to graduate school, Fanello worked as an operations analyst for Goldman Sachs in Salt Lake City.
Morissa Sobelson is currently a doctor of public health candidate at Harvard University. She’s worked with Intermountain on several cross-sector projects bringing together healthcare, government, and community stakeholders to reduce Utah's adolescent suicide rate. Morissa began her career in New York City focusing on the challenges children face as a result of poverty, lack of access to healthcare, and catastrophic events. She's serving as chief of staff at the nonprofit Children's Health Fund, as a consultant at Manatt Health Solutions, and as an advisor in the New York City Mayor's Office.
Intermountain created its Administrative Fellowship program in 1980. “It's been a wonderful source of recruitment and a way of sharing Intermountain’s philosophy and best practices with other health organizations,” says Mikelle Moore, senior vice president of Community Health, who administers the program and who was herself a fellow in 1998-99. “The program gives participants the opportunity to learn about Intermountain through projects and interactions with leadership.”
# # #
Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City. Transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs, Intermountain strives to help people live the healthiest lives possible. For more information, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here