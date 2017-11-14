Feel 100% with these 3 Makeover tips

These days, going to hairdresser or beauty salon is a luxury, particularly if you’re a mum, if you’re working, or if you’re a working mum (or dad!).

to find the time, or the finances, to look after yourself properly and this can leave you feeling (and looking) a little deflated.

At Aotearoa Beauty we came up with some of our top tips to help you give yourself a makeover for a fraction of the price, in your own time, and at your own leisure. Follow these and you’ll be feeling 100% better in no time.

Makeover Tip #1: Hair

They say a change is as good as a holiday and there is no doubt that changing the style of your hair can make a huge difference in the way you look. If you don’t have time to get to a salon, there are an abundance of hair colours available on the market: from temporary to permanent colours, highlights toombre.

Hair removal is another way to make yourself feel better. Pluck your eyebrows,clip any stray hairs, and use your nose hair trimmer.

Makeover Tip #2: Skin

If you have noticed your skin just isn’t looking as fresh as it used to, it could be that you have blackheads. Blackheads are created from clogged pores thanks to a buildup of sebum (oil) and dead skin cells. Sounds gross, right? You might be tempted to scrub your face, but unfortunately this just makes them worse! This is why investing in a blackhead removal kit can refresh your skin so that younot only look better, but your skin is softer and clearer.

Makeover Tip #3: Eyebrows

Eyebrows have been in the spotlight more than ever recently, and for good reason. Well-groomed brows act to frame the eyes and highlight your best features. In fact, strong brows can make you look put-together on a makeup free day.

Brow shape is based on a few key factors: arch, length, and thickness. Whatever shape you decide should act as a nonsurgical facelift by detracting from your least favorite features and drawing attention to aspects of your face that you like the most.



