"Cars Digital" Continues Growth with Aggressive Ongoing Automotive Advertising Acquisitions of Regional Search Portals
Small used car newspaper company corners market with acquisition of multiple regional shopping portals within surrounding New York Tri State area.COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONG ISLAND, NY - Long Island Media Inc., a small digital ad agency on Long Island, has announced the acquisition of a number of localized vehicle shopping portals which will be used to promote franchise and independent dealer inventory in the Tristate area.
Its latest acquisition, announced on the 12th, adds ConnecticutUsedCars.com, to an online arsenal it calls “Cars Digital” a subsidiary it formed earlier this year. The company, built through its own round of acquisitions, including “Long Island Exchange” and “Long Island Used Cars” owns and operates used cars software called “Turbolistings.com” and feeds shopping websites which then share and syndicate vehicle inventory locally, helping used car dealers connect with used car shoppers.
“Long Island Used Cars has been a tremendous success for us here on Long Island, specifically within Nassau and Suffolk counties. Our online program, here on Long Island, is supported with its own print magazine distributed throughout the Island” said John Colascione, CEO of Long Island Media Inc. “Our plan are to duplicate our Long Island success breaking into other markets in the New York Metropolitan area and it has been working with the addition of Queens, Brooklyn and New Jersey” Colascione added.
Its latest acquisitions include:
• brooklynusedcars.com
• queensusedcars.com
• westchesterusedcars.com
• richmondcountyusedcars.com
• thebronxusedcars.com
• connecticutusedcars.com
• manhattanusedcars.com
• newyorkcityusedcars.com
• njcars.com
Colascione revealed that its programs success is based not only on the digital services themselves, but the syndication and collaboration of third party data integrations through other major vehicle inventory search services and existing mobile apps including the highly popular San Francisco, CA based https://www.AutoList.com and globally recognized classified sites such as https://craigslist.org
About Long Island Media
Long Island Media Inc. owns and operates the largest privately held network of Long Island based web sites on the Internet. Collectively reaching over one million (1,000,000) people per month; its network provides a tremendous opportunity to influence consumers. On average, articles, stories and content reach in access of one hundred thousand (100,000) people per week on social media pages alone. Long Island Media Inc. also owns and operates digital and print automotive advertising businesses. No matter what you do or who your business serves, if you're targeting the Long Islander, Long Island Media Inc. must be part of your marketing mix.
For more information please visit https://www.longislandmedia.com
