INSTANCES LAUNCHES FIRST PLATFORM TO CONFIDENTIALLY REPORT SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE WORKPLACE
Anonymous and free online tool empowers women and men victims to come forward as an united force against repeat offenders of work-related sexual harassment
According to research, 52% of women and 10% of men have experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace. At the same time, more than 70% of work-related sexual harassment goes unreported with victims often feeling helpless with nobody to talk to and nowhere to go.
Why INSTANCES
INSTANCES is an online tool that offers a safe, convenient and private way to encourage victims (women and men) to report incidents of work-related sexual harassment, including:
* Reporting of Sexual Harassment Incidents: Victims who access the free tool can anonymously report any type of work-related sexual harassment, including identifying the alleged perpetrator.
* Matching Alleged Offenders - If INSTANCES identifies more than three reports on the same perpetrator, the tool notifies all of the victims to help them gain the strength to notify someone, including their companies, law enforcement, an association or friend, to get help.
* Protecting Victims Confidentiality - INSTANCES never discloses any information that is reported by the users of its platform. The privacy of the victim is 100% confidential and protected at all times. The name of the alleged perpetrator also remains anonymous to all parties (INSTANCES team).
“Sexual harassment at work is a critical and widespread problem that needs to be addressed now more than ever. Our goal is to bring the number of unreported cases down to zero by leveraging technology” said Elisabeth Mouchy & Sarah Burgaud, co-founders of INSTANCES.
“By breaking down the barriers that prevent victims from telling their stories, INSTANCES aims to provide a safe and secure place to report incidents and help put an end work-related sexual harassment.”
This is INSTANCES first stand to hold society accountable, to hold harassers accountable, to hold employers accountable. INSTANCES strongly believes that by holding everyone accountable, we are working together to prevent sexual harassment in the future. Because we need a world free of work-related sexual harassment, let’s all take a stance and build this world for future generations together!
ABOUT INSTANCES
INSTANCES has built an innovative tool for social change. We empower victims of work-related sexual harassment to use the power of technology to fight back. INSTANCES is a dedicated, confidential intermediary platform collecting data about incidents of sexual harassment in the workplace and identifying repeat perpetrators. By empowering victims to come forward against repeat offenders, INSTANCES aims to be the first step for many victims to get a voice and report a crime.
INSTANCES has been founded in San Francisco by a team of 4 Co-founders - 2 women and 2 men - lead by Elisabeth Mouchy and Sarah Burgaud.
For more information: nomoreinstances.org
Vanessa Portois Wermter
Apropos SF
4152545024
email us here