Immediate Interview Opportunity: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 18
Joanne L. Harpel, MPhil, JD, and President of Coping After Suicide, is available for interviewsNY, NY, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 18, Joanne L. Harpel, MPhil, JD, and President of Coping After Suicide, is available for interviews. She is an international authority on suicide bereavement and postvention response with 20 years’ experience, as well as the longtime survivor of her own brother’s suicide. She can offer perspective and information for those coping after a suicide.
Harpel can address:
· How survivors of suicide loss may feel alone and where they can turn for support in their time of grief
· Tapping into the community that exists
· How suicide is complex - how/why it occurs, including in individuals who were “the last one you’d expect”
· How grieving family and friends often blame themselves
· The natural fears and questions following the suicide of a young person, including the possibility of contagion
· What to expect in the aftermath of suicide (what’s “normal” and when to worry)
