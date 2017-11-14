Help Your Diabetes Can Now Offer Franchises In 39 States

Help Your Diabetes is now the only Diabetes Reversal Franchise in the world and is now available to sell franchises in 39 states.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD), the international wellness company that helps diabetics achieve a clinical reversal of their Type 2 Diabetes, is now able to offer franchises for sale in 39 states.The Founder/CEO of HYD, Dr. J. Murray Hockings says, "We are very excited to be able to offer people the opportunity to open a HYD Franchise in their area, so they can help us on our mission of helping millions of Type 2 Diabetics reverse their terrible disease."HYD is the only Diabetes Reversal Franchise in the world and offers gigantic exclusive territories (minimum of 500,000 population per territory) to ensure the success of each franchisee.For more information go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com