Help Your Diabetes Has Received Patent Pending Status
The international wellness company, Help Your Diabetes, has received Patent Pending status for their Type 2 Diabetes reversal program.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD), the world's fastest growing natural diabetes program in the world and the only Diabetes Reversal Franchise in the world, has received Patent Pending status for their program.
"This will ensure our copyrighted, intellectual property, that has taken us years to develop, will be protected and unique to HYD", says Dr. J. Murray Hockings, Founder/CEO of HYD.
Type 2 Diabetes is an epidemic in the USA, with 33 million diabetics and 84 million pre-diabetics. HYD offers a proven, natural solution to this deadly disease, by offering a comprehensive program that teaches Type 2 Diabetics how to eat the right foods, take the right nutritional supplements and do the proper amount of exercise. These 3 things, along with 1 on 1 coaching and support, allows Type 2 Diabetics to achieve a clinical reversal of their diabetes within 2-6 months. Diabetes is clinically reversed when you have a normal A1C/blood sugar and are taking NO diabetic medications...and this is what HYD achieves for people who follow the program as directed.
The Patent Pending status of the HYD program is one more step in the expansion of HYD all over the USA and soon to be released internationally.
