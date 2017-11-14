New Venture Allows You to Give a Piece of History this Holiday Season

Thomas Jefferson Bought Pikes Peak for $15 million in 1803. Savvy 21st-century shoppers can get their own piece for $39.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for an unusual holiday present to please a history lover, an outdoorsman or the proverbial person who has everything? Andrew Curry, who owns the website Pikes Peak for Sale, believes he has the answer: a $39 bottle containing authenticated soil from Pikes Peak National Park, which happens to be located not far from his home.

An entrepreneur and native Coloradan, Curry was inspired by his first visit to Pikes Peak, the second most visited mountain in the world after Japan’s Mount Fuji, in 2015. After that sightseeing trip, Curry spent the next two years of his life researching whether Pikes Peak could be individually owned by U.S. taxpayers. He concluded that it can be and found a legal way to get actual Pikes Peak soil and make it available.

As a result of his research, Curry has become an authority on Pikes Peak, which was acquired by the U.S. as part of the Louisiana Purchase. The majestic site inspired the song “America the Beautiful,” and unusual feats of derring-do like the man who climbed the peak five times in one day without setting a record. Curry can share other surprising information, including the fact that it takes 12 hours to boil an egg at the summit, and that the first recorded ascent of the peak was by a naturalist who only spent one hour at the top after taking several days to climb to the summit. Pikes Peak also has connections to Big Foot, sea monsters and cave-dwelling man-eating rats.

“Everyone wants to own a piece of history,” Curry observes. “People love to touch and feel history. It’s exciting … and now you don’t have to be a millionaire like Bill Gates to own a piece of American history.”

For $39, buyers receive a bottle containing Pikes Peak soil, a certificate of authenticity and a placard of Pikes Peak factoids. Purchases are limited to two bottles per person and the price will rise after Black Friday.

