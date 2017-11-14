MELBOURNE, FLORIDA REALTOR® LARRY LEAMAN EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

I wanted to serve those who served because as a Veteran, I can relate to their lifestyle.” — Larry Leaman

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA , USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Leaman is a genuine and thoughtful Real Estate agent at National Realty of Brevard in Melbourne, Florida and as a retired USAF MSgt, he understands and loves to work with fellow veterans.

Larry enlisted in the Air Force in September 1977 and completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. His first duty assignment was with the 2854th CES, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. There he met his wife, Maria at the Airman’s Pub, and after a year of dating and dancing they were married on June 22nd, 1979 and had two wonderful children, Amber and Kyle.

While at Tinker, Larry and Maria accepted Christ as their Savior and were baptized at Sooner Baptist Church. Larry achieved all of his metal fabrication skill levels while maintaining Logistics Command facilities and supervising and training young airman. He also served as a Structural Controller, Material Handler, Structural Planner and NCOIC Prime BEEF Warehouse.

In October 1986 the Air Force reassigned Larry and his family to the 475th CES, Yokota AFB, Japan. Larry says, “This was a wonderful time in our lives.” As the NCOIC of the Metal Shop his peace time job was managing and directing the military and civilian personnel in facility maintenance and airfield operations. Wartime skills increased with numerous Prime Beef training operations as the Air Cargo and Rapid Runway Repair NCOIC. “We attended an English-speaking missionary church called Yokota Baptist Church. One of my most remembered times was when we took a Japanese kindergarten bus to hike Mount Fuji. Wow, what a great time!”

In 1990 they arrived at their new assignment with 82nd CES, at Williams Air Force Base, Arizona. Here, the mission was training the young cadets flight training with trainer aircraft. Larry recalls, “They had more takeoffs and landings than the Chicago O’Hare airport!” This was a short assignment due to base closure and friction in the Middle East. Being new on base, Larry wasn’t selected for the Desert Storm deployment. Sadly, his stepmother in Tampa, FL died of cancer, therefore, he requested and was granted a hardship assignment to the 1040th CES, Patrick AFB, FL and in May of 1991 he moved his family to be close to his father (Korean War Disabled Veteran of the 187th Airborne).

As TSgt, Larry quickly became the NCOIC of the Metal Shop, directing the military and civilian personnel and joining Patrick’s Prime BEEF unit. Maria, a stay-at-home mom, worked part time for Brevard Community College and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. In March of ‘93, they closed on their new home in the new community of Viera. In April ’94 Larry served a TDY assignment to Aviano AFB, Italy. He worked to assist in the bed down and base expansion in direct support to the United Nations and NATO Operations in Operation Joint Endeavor (The conflict of the former Yugoslavia).

Upon return, Larry made Master Sergeant and became the Prime BEEF NCOIC directing team deployment, bed down and runway repair duties. Next, he was promoted to the NCOIC of the CES Zonal Maintenance Shop, leading and directing all maintenance crafts for Zone 2 of Patrick AFB. Later, he took charge and managed the Patrick AFB Self-Help Store where he assisted Patrick AFB squadrons and units with their self-help renovations, tools and equipment to improve organizational working conditions.

In 1997 Larry was offered an assignment to Kunsan AFB, Korea. Since the Air Force wasn’t offering a return assignment for his family, Maria already started her career with Brevard County Schools and the children were heading into high school. Larry decided to complete his education and give his retirement notice. In April of 1998, he received his Florida State Real Estate License and started selling real estate. In May of 1998, Larry received his AS Degree in Construction Technology with CCAF, his AS Degree in Business with BCC and retired from Air Force with the 45th CES, Patrick AFB.

Since Patrick and Cape Canaveral weren’t hiring, Larry decided that being his own boss in the real estate field was a good fit. His construction knowledge and experience, people skills and self-motivation quickly translated into a strong real estate career. He says, “Buying a home might be the clients most expensive or important purchase in their life. So, I take that responsibility seriously.”

Larry is a devoted man of faith, always looking for where God wants him to be. He currently attends Calvary Chapel in Viera. “We love the people, the praise and worship - and more importantly - the message that Pastor Mark Balmer delivers. It is straight from scripture, clear and on subject. That truly blesses our hearts.”

Larry’s Service Motto of “God, Country and You” really denotes his past, his current devotion and focus he puts into serving. As a Florida State Realtor for 19 years and a Brevard County resident for 26 years, Larry has the knowledge and experience of the county communities, MLS search programs and vital negotiating skills with Florida State contracts and addendums that his clients appreciate.

Larry is a multi-million dollar producer and a full time realtor. He assists clients with buying, selling and renting single family homes, condos, villas and townhouses in Melbourne, Rockledge, Viera, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Satellite Beach, Indialantic, Palm Bay, West Melbourne, Port St. John, Titusville, Cape Canaveral, Patrick Air Force Base, Viera Veterans VA Center and other county communities. He found out about the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification through the Space Coast Association of Realtors. He says, “I wanted to serve those who served because as a veteran, I can relate to their lifestyle.”

