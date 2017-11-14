A Basket Full Of Appreciation: Custom Gift Company Crowdfunds Baskets For Military Families

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Insider estimates that 1.3 million US soldiers are currently on active duty, with 450,000 troops stationed overseas, many leaving behind families to protect their country everyday. In honor of National Military Family Appreciation Month, CreateACustomMemory.com announced their #CreateAMilitaryMemory campaign to raise funds in an effort to support US based military families. Families of serving and veteran soldiers will be honored in November by the small business with free appreciation baskets, crowdfunded by grateful supporters. Create A Custom Memory gift baskets can include comfort snacks, games, toys and other personalized items curated for the recipients for their special occasion or just because.

Owner and military family member Miranda Hall passionately wanted to acknowledge active duty military men and women as well as the people behind the soldier- the wives, husbands, parents and children who motivate the troops everyday. “Their sacrifice is greater than many people realize in passing. I can’t imagine being away from my children for that long or not having my spouse to help with everyday life.” Miranda explains. “We create custom orders for soldiers overseas to help them say “I love you and I am thinking of you” even when they are in some of the most brutal conditions”. Miranda has had several relatives and close friends that serve in the military. From stories relayed to her from her cousins and uncles alike, she realizes the amazing sacrifice it takes to have family deployed overseas and what it means to let both soldiers and family members know they are loved. Creating personalized gifts is the small business’s way of delivering a tailored experience to their customers, especially those involved with the military.

Create A Custom Memory is asking supporters to donate $5-$55 to send a basket full of love to nominated families now through December 1, 2017. Any military family is eligible to receive the appreciation basket as long as they live within the continental United States and are nominated or self submitted at www.createacustommemory.com/memory-maker-of-the-month.

CreateACustomMemory.com is a minority owned personalized gift basket company based in Metro Atlanta, GA and has been creating memories since 2015. Create A Custom Memory LLC specializes in creating custom memories one gift experience at a time! Each basket is made custom based on the information provided about the gift recipient and what he/she likes and loves. Gift baskets can range to include items from a person's favorite sports team all the way to their favorite foods and snacks. You can build your own basket or trust the creative brains of our design team to make the gift experience extra special!