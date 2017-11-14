South Jersey Resources Group Selected as 2017 Global Energy Awards Finalist
Winners to be Recognized at December 7 New York Gala
Established in 1999 and often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 19 categories that span the entire energy complex.
South Jersey Resources Group (SJRG) is a finalist in the Industry Leadership Award – Downstream category. This award recognizes exceptional operational and financial performance in an ever-changing downstream environment. “What started as a niche business in 1996 has grown exponentially – driving upwards of approximately 20 percent of economic earnings for our parent company, South Jersey Industries” said Gregory M. Nuzzo, President, SJRG. “In addition to innovating in our market to improving growth, we’ve built strong relationships that continue driving success and we are pleased to be recognized for that this year.”
SJRG fuel supply management business has evolved from just three contracts to serve merchant generation plants in 2015 to having eleven contracts executed as of September 2017. Currently, six of these merchant generation plants are on-line, with the others expected to begin service by 2020.Through these plants, we currently supply over 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to our customers – helping to drive electric generation that feeds economic growth.
Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2017 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner gala in New York City on December 7. The awards program will be emceed by CNBC Reporter Jackie DeAngelis.
Preceding the awards program, finalists and other industry executives will take part in the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Outlook Forum, a platform for exploration and debate of industry-critical issues by energy executives, government officials and academics.
Founded in 1909, S&P Global Platts is the commodities information arm of S&P Global and a premier source of benchmark price references, with news, data and information coverage spanning biofuels, carbon emissions, coal, electricity, oil, natural gas, metals, nuclear power, petrochemicals, shipping and sugar.
###
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
9172135506
email us here