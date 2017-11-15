Charin Roga of Charin Chamundi Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many different types of powerful and effective healing modalities. There is one in particular that commands our attention: The Emotion Code.

Charin Roga is a Certified Emotion Code Practitioner and the founder of Charin Chamundi Coaching. She specializes in utilizing one of the most powerful forms of energy healing modalities in existence today: the Emotion Code, developed by Dr. Bradley Nelson.

Emotions are stuck energy that can show up as chronic pain, stress, harmful feelings of depression, anxiety, guilt, shame and even lack of control. Weight issues are a prime example: emotional eating or not eating. The root cause can be difficult to discover because most emotions have been programmed during childhood.

“Emotions are the GPS system the human body uses to navigate our physical state of survival,” says Charin.

The Emotion Code is a painless and systematic way to clear negative feelings. Charin connects with the client’s subconscious while determining the emotion that needs clearing. She uses a magnet to release the toxic energy then the body is free to begin healing.

“As an Empathic Intuitive, I connect naturally with emotional feelings,” says Charin. “With negative emotions gone, there is room for good emotions! This is where coaching is beneficial. We want to put in good stuff! Because good emotions lead to good thoughts that lead to good actions that over time lead to good habits.”

“I want people to know there is a way to manage our emotions,” says Charin. “Once we learn how to accomplish this we can create the life we desire.”

