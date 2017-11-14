Healthy eating and lifestyle choices made simple with Izzy's Eating Plan
Designer to the stars and author, Izzy Camilleri, shares guidelines for reaching and maintaining weight loss goals in wellness guide, now published in hard copy
"The response to my e-book has been truly rewarding and I am thrilled to release a hard copy version this fall," said Camilleri. "I want people to see what is possible when they realize they are in control of their lifestyle choices and as a result, their overall health and well-being. By expanding the availability of the book, I hope my story and guide continue to inspire and change more lives, the way it changed mine."
AS SIMPLE AS 0,1,2
Izzy's Eating Plan utilizes a simple food grouping system to easily help users make health-conscious meal choices. Everyday foods found in local grocery stores are categorized from zero to two, based on the nutritional content, length of digestion and overall impact on the body. Users of the plan are encouraged to make mindful food choices based on the simple rule that each meal and snack should not exceed a total of two. The concept behind the rating system, is that eating the right foods in tandem gives the body what it needs to function properly, providing optimal energy levels and an overall feeling of well-belling.
Recognizing that impactful lifestyle changes can hit a wall, the plan also provides tips for staying on track, offering simple suggestions on how to include more physical activity in your daily routine. With the assistance of registered nutritionist Joanne Smith, Camilleri also helps educate readers on the use of certain foods to target and benefit specific areas and systems of the body. Izzy's Eating Plan teaches readers how to look at food differently, while providing the education and motivation to reach and maintain body weight goals and overall health.
Izzy's Eating Plan is available for purchase through online retailers such as Amazon, Indigo and Barnes & Noble, and in-store at select retailers.
For more information visit IzzysEatingPlan.com.
Website: www.izzyseatingplan.com
Instagram: @izzyseatingplan
Twitter: @izzyseatingplan
Facebook: IzzysEatingPlan
Youtube: Izzy's Eating Plan (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCMq-uPvXIi5oxcAfWDjXA)
#IzzysEatingPlan #BeGoodToYourself
About Izzy Camilleri
As one of Canada's leading innovative and celebrated fashion designers, Izzy Camilleri has made a name for herself designing clothing for national and international clients for over 33 years. Izzy has built a reputation by creating pieces that are provocative yet refined, sophisticated and always wearable. Her designs have been featured in publications from Vogue, InStyle, Harper's Bazaar and Forbes, to the highly influential fashionista.com. Top celebrities from all genres have worn many of Izzy's pieces including Angelina Jolie, Jason Momoa, David Bowie, Daniel Radcliffe and Meryl Streep, to name a few. Izzy recently had the honour of designing the iconic metallic leather wardrobe worn by Gord Downie during The Tragically Hip's historic 2016 Man Machine Poem Tour.
In 2006 Izzy's eponymous fashion line, Izzy Camilleri, which combined sleek leathers, furs and lavish textiles, earned her CAFA's coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. The Royal Ontario Museum featured a six month exhibit in 2014, highlighting her unique career. This display included past iconic designer pieces from Izzy Camilleri, IZMA and MiZ collections, and focused on the revolutionary IZ Collection, an adaptive clothing line created for wheelchair users. While still attending to the needs of the fashion world, Izzy's personal focus revolves around inner beauty, good health and wellness. In early 2017, this alternative focus compelled Izzy to write and self-publish her first book: Izzy's Eating Plan, with a mission to make present and future generations more healthful.
Izzy is based in Toronto and continues to create pieces that provoke thought and push boundaries.
For more information on Izzy Camilleri visit IzzyCamilleri.com.
For more information on Izzy's Eating Plan please contact:
info@izzyseatingplan.com or (416) 860-0783
Media Contact
Izzy's Eating Plan
info@izzyseatingplan.com
Izzy's Eating Plan Team
Izzy's Eating Plan
(416) 860-0783
email us here
IZZY'S EATING PLAN Book Launch w/ Izzy Camilleri, Joanne Smith, Camille Moore & Chef Carlos Laville