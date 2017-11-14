NYSCC Confirms Support of IFSCC for the 2018 Suppliers’ Day Event in New York

We are delighted to have NYSCC Suppliers’ Day as a benefactor of IFSCC, and are pleased with this spirit of collaboration and cooperation” — Amy Wyatt, Vice President CHANEL Beauty Research and Innovation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is pleased to announced that the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) will join an impressive list of industry associations who are providing technical and regulatory content to the educational offerings at its flagship event, Suppliers’ Day. Taking place May 15-16, 2018 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the 39th Annual Suppliers’ Day will host the largest array of ingredients, raw materials, and solutions in North America for this industry sector.

As a benefactor of IFSCC, the NYSCC Suppliers’ Day will receive the following support from this leading international organization:

➢ An in-depth presentation from a top IFSCC expert which will be featured in the Global Forum track taking place in the Presentation Theater at Suppliers’ Day

➢ Outreach to the 74 countries and over 16,000 IFSCC members across the globe to increase the international buying audience at Suppliers’ Day

➢ Localized interaction with select regions around the globe through the IFSCC’s 48 Societies.

“We are delighted to have NYSCC Suppliers’ Day as a benefactor of IFSCC, and are pleased with this spirit of collaboration and cooperation that we feel is necessary to ensure our mission of advancing cosmetic science on a global scale,” said Amy Wyatt, Vice President CHANEL Beauty Research and Innovation, Regulatory Affairs, and Quality Assurance, as well as Past President of the SCC (2006) and IFSCC ( 2016-17). “I am looking forward to being part of Suppliers’ Day in May and kicking-off the new Global Forum by introducing the IFSCC presenter!”

Marie Thadal, Chair of NYSCC added, “IFSCC is the recognized leader for education and networking in the global cosmetic chemistry community. As Suppliers’ Day continues to grow, the exhibitors are looking to our event to provide a marketplace that transcends the region. This relationship with IFSCC, coupled with those already confirmed and those soon to be announced, will continue to establish NYSCC Suppliers’ Day as the must-attend industry event in North America in the beauty capital of the world.”

In addition to being a benefactor of IFSCC, NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2018 recently announced partnerships with ICMAD (Independent Cosmetics Manufacturers & Distributors) and PCPC (Personal Care Products Council), and will be announcing additional industry partnerships in the coming months. The Suppliers’ Day will again feature the Future Chemists Workshop, Presentation Theater, networking opportunities, and will soon announce more new show features and specialty areas. For exhibiting and sponsorship information for NYSCC Suppliers’ Day visit: www.NYSCC.org or contact Jane McDermott at jmcdermott@nycscc.org.

About the NYSCC (New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC), www.nyscc.org, strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, it achieves its goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. NYSCC’s mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry.

Companies interested in exhibiting or sponsoring the NYSCC Suppliers’ Day should contact Jane McDermott, jmcdermott@nycscc.org or call 516-763-1322.

