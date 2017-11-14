NoviFlow Announces Official Launch of Partner Program at MEF17
Helps Partners Worldwide Sell Fully Programmable Network Solutions That Drive Innovation Via Open, Standard Interfaces Such as OpenFlow, gRPC, & Soon P4-Runtime
The migration to 10/40/100G SDN-based networking has caused a fundamental shift in how networks are being designed, and the functionality that is expected. With more than five years of development, and hundreds of production deployments, NoviFlow is ushering in a new era of data plane programmability, visibility, and interoperability to carrier, data center, cloud and enterprise networks. NoviFlow designs, innovates and brings to market solutions that transform how networks interact with applications.
NoviFlow has a history of collaborating with innovative companies to deliver best-in-class SDN networking solutions around the world, based on deep technology integration, fast customization, and market alignment.
NoviFlow is focused on helping its partners through the transition from selling speeds and feeds to programmable network solutions that drive innovation via open, standard interfaces such as OpenFlow, gRPC, and soon, P4-Runtime. The company provides a solid, reliable foundation upon which partners can leverage the complete range of SDN’s capabilities in order to solve network issues differently and take full advantage of the benefits of network virtualization, evolved network storage, zero-touch provisioning, autonomous cybersecurity as a core feature of the network fabric, and real-time access to streaming telemetry and fully programmable data planes.
Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow, states, “The idea behind our Partner Program is to work closely with other companies providing solutions complementary to our data planes in order to deliver to Carriers, Data Centers and Large Enterprises compelling new end-to-end solutions that leverage the radical CAPEX and OPEX benefits of SDN/OpenFlow. NoviFlow is honored to collaborate with world- leading partners, which we treat as extensions of the company as we constantly create marketing and enablement programs specifically designed to drive demand of the resulting solutions and services.”
PARTNERSHIP CATEGORIES
NoviFlow’s Partner Program is comprised of three main segments:
• Value Added Channel Partner – Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and OEMs that will complement, complete and add value to NoviFlow’s product offering;
• Solution Partners - Focusing on technology integration and sharing that creates a higher value and a more complete end product;
• Cyber Security Partners – For companies that will complement and help create complete cybersecurity solutions, such as Managed Security Services Providers, DPI Web Content, IP Reputation Feeds, and Firewalls.
PROGRAM TIERS
NoviFlow’s Value-Added Channel Partner and MSSP Partner segments are implemented in two tiers with different benefits and required engagement levels: Silver and Gold. The tiers are structured to offer generous rebates focused on profitable behaviors, unique training programs, customized technical, sales and marketing support, lead sharing, and customer support requirements appropriate to the evolving needs of partners as their engagement with NoviFlow grows.
More information about the NoviFlow Partner Program can be found here: https://noviflow.com/partners/
