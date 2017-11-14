Global IGBT Module 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

IGBT Module Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

The Global IGBT Module Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the IGBT Module market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for IGBT Module is expected to reach about 5575.28 Million USD by 2022 from 3931.42 Million USD in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.24% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.

The report provides a basic overview of the IGBT Module industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the IGBT Module industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

This report studies IGBT Module focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Mitsubishi Electric

Infineon Technologies (IR)

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

ON Semiconductor (Fairchild)

ABB

IXYS Corporation

Starpower Semiconductor

CRRC

Vishay

MacMic

Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, industry, revenue, market share and growth rate of IGBT Module in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Asia

Latin America

Split by product types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Standars IGBT Modules

CIB/PIM

IPM

Split by applications, this report focuses on industry, market share and growth rate of IGBT Module in each application, can be divided into

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction

Others

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the IGBT Module industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

1 IGBT Module Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IGBT Module 1

1.2 IGBT Module Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of IGBT Module by Encryption Types in 2016 2

1.2.2 Standard(non-integrated) IGBT Module 4

1.2.3 Power Integrated Module(PIM) and Converter Inverter brake(CIB) Modules 5

1.2.4 Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) 6

1.3 IGBT Module Segment by Applications 8

1.3.1 IGBT Module Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 8

1.3.2 Industrial Drives 10

1.3.3 Consumer 11

1.3.4 Automotive 11

1.3.5 Renewables 12

1.3.6 Traction 13

1.3.7 Others 14

1.4 Global IGBT Module Market by Regions (2012-2022F) 15

1.4.1 Global IGBT Module Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022F) 15

1.4.2 North America IGBT Module Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 16

1.4.3 China IGBT Module Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 17

1.4.4 Europe IGBT Module Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 18

1.4.5 Japan IGBT Module Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 18

1.4.6 Other Asia IGBT Module Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 19

1.4.7 Latin America IGBT Module Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 20

1.5 Global Market Size of IGBT Module (2012-2022F) 21

1.5.1 Global IGBT Module Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022F) 21

1.5.2 Global IGBT Module Capacity, Production (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022F) 22

….

7 Global IGBT Module Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 69

7.1 Mitsubishi Electric 69

7.1.1 Company Profile 69

7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 70

7.1.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Mitsubishi Electric 73

7.1.4 Contact Information 75

7.2 Infineon Technologies 75

7.2.1 Company Profile 75

7.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 76

7.2.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Infineon Technologies 81

7.2.4 Contact Information 82

7.3 Fuji Electric 82

7.3.1 Company Profile 82

7.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 83

7.3.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Fuji Electric 86

7.3.4 Contact Information 87

7.4 SEMIKRON 88

7.4.1 Company Profile 88

7.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 89

7.4.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of SEMIKRON 94

7.4.4 Contact Information 96

7.5 Hitachi 96

7.5.1 Company Profile 96

7.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 97

7.5.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Hitachi 101

7.5.4 Contact Information 102

7.6 ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor) 102

7.6.1 Company Profile 102

7.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 104

7.6.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor) 106

7.6.4 Contact Information 108

7.7 ABB 108

7.7.1 Company Profile 108

7.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 109

7.7.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of ABB 111

7.7.4 Contact Information 112

7.8 IXYS Corporation 112

7.8.1 Company Profile 112

7.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 113

7.8.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of IXYS Corporation 116

7.8.4 Contact Information 117

7.9 Starpower Semiconductor 118

7.9.1 Company Profile 118

7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 119

7.9.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Starpower Semiconductor 120

7.9.4 Contact Information 122

7.10 CRRC Corporation 122

7.10.1 Company Profile 122

7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 123

7.10.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of CRRC 125

7.10.4 Contact Information 126

7.11 Vishay 127

7.11.1 Company Profile 127

7.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 127

7.11.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Vishay 130

7.11.4 Contact Information 132

7.12 MacMic 132

7.12.1 Company Profile 132

7.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 133

7.12.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of MacMic 136

7.12.4 Contact Information 137

