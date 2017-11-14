Global Agricultural Robots 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Agricultural Robots Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Global Agricultural Robots market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Agricultural Robots sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Agco Corporation
Agribotix LLC
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Auto Probe Technologies LLC
BouMatic Robotics
Deere & Company
Harvest Automation
Precision Hawk
Trimble
AgJunction
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Agricultural Robots for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
UAVs
Milking Robots
Harvesting Systems
Driverless Tractors
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Agricultural Robots for each application, including
Field Farming
Dairy Management
Animal Management
Soil Management
Crop Management
