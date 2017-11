Zincstocks.info and Silverstocks.de -New portals by Ringler Research providing informations about silver and zinc sector

Homepage of www.silverstocks.de Home page of www.zincstocks.info

The mission of both portals is to support and promote the Zinc and Silver mining industry by creating a “one-stop marketplace” for investors and companies.

We are pleased to present our new information portals with a focus on the commodities sectors zinc and silver. Please visit www.zincstocks.info / www.silverstocks.de and www.uraniumstocks.info” — Carsten Ringler

BAD SCHWALBACH, HESSEN, GERMANY, November 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverstocks.de-Watchlist of all 60 exchange-listed silver stocks from our database-Sort all companies by the strongest percentage changes on different timelines – and identify quickly high dynamic or trending stocks-On the homepage you will find various company news as well as an overview of capital raises of silver companies-Follow important trends, news from the sector and download sector studies-Various videos / interviews and market opinions by market experts and company representatives are providedSign up for our free newsletter on the website: http://silverstocks.de/newsletter-publications/ Zincstocks.info-Watchlist of all 86 exchange-listed zinc stocks from our database-Sort all companies by the strongest percentage changes on different timelines – and identify quickly high dynamic or trending stocks-On the homepage you will find various company news as well as an overview of capital raises of zinc companies-Follow important trends, news from the sector and download sector studies-Various videos / interviews and market opinions by market experts and company representatives are providedSign up for our free newsletter on the website: http://www.zincstocks.info/newsletter-publications/