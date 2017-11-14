Brick Matching Experts Release New Site for Paver Staining
New Staining System Designed Specifically for Concrete PaversSOUTH BEND, INDIANA, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Bend, Indiana (November, 2017) – Don Foster, co-founder and VP of Masonry Cosmetics Inc., has announced the launch of a new website devoted to revitalizing lost color in concrete pavers that happens over time.
The new website, www.RestorePaverColor.com, offers the do it yourself buyer knowledge on how to stain or color enhance concrete pavers that have faded or lost their color from weathering over the years. The system allows DIY users to renew their faded pavers to their original color or completely change them to a new look. Customers will be able to pick and choose from 18 different colors in both standard and sample size kits. This product is not a paint or paint like stain, but a penetrating translucent stain that bonds into and with the pore structure of the paver. The paver base color will play a part in the final color creating its own unique color. Absorption is needed, so a simple water test is all that is required to see if the paver to be stained is a good candidate for this process.
In the case that the DIY user is trying to match pavers that you might see in a repair or addition, Masonry Cosmetics has also created a custom kit with 6 colors that can be mixed together in creating a recipe that can be easily repeated to get a close match for the project. This system comes with instructions on application and all the tools that you would need to get started immediately.
For many years Masonry Cosmetics has been the expert at color correcting or enhancing vertical walls and so many times has been asked to create a product to help the horizontal color problems. Now they have created a proven masonry stain that works great for pavers just like the process they have for the thousands of customers satisfied with their work by staining brick, block, mortar, and stone. Recoloring is very cost effective compared to pulling up the faded pavers and sending them to a landfill along with the cost savings and time it takes disrupting the surrounding landscape. Color enhanced pavers can be walked or drove on within the hour it is stained.
About Masonry Cosmetics Inc.
Masonry Cosmetics Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a unique, proprietary proven masonry staining and color enhancement process that bonds with any porous masonry product including brick, block, mortar, manufactured stone and concrete pavers. It’s product will never peel, flake, crack or blister. Masonry Cosmetics Inc. is a full service masonry staining company and also offers a full line of masonry staining DIY kits sold throughout the United States and internationally. Additional details on the company and its masonry staining technology are available at www.MasonryCosmetics.com.
