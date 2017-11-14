WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Green Cement 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.95% and Forecast to 2020”.

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global green cement market to grow at a CAGR of 14.95% during the period 2016-2020.

Cement is an essential material in any construction. It is used as a part of the blend with different materials such as bricks, stones, and sand. Cement is a gray-colored inorganic substance with extreme pressure driven binding properties. It is a finely ground blend of minerals that turns into a stone-like material when mixed with water, sand, and gravel. It is used as a part of the production of concrete, which is an essential building material for mass construction. Cement and mortar are the two fundamental mixtures used in construction. Cement, for the most part, is used as a construction material as a part of residential, non-residential, and infrastructure segments. It is also used for building beautifying applications, for example, expanding the visual offer of construction.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/494841-global-green-cement-market-2016-2020

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global green cement market for 2016-2020.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The report, Global Green Cement Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Anhui Conch Cement

• CEMEX

• China National Building Material (CNBM)

• Italcementi

• LafargeHolcim

Other prominent vendors

• CeraTech

• Calera

• Kiran Global Chems

Market driver

• Rise in urbanization

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increase in construction costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Use of alternative fuels (AF)

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/494841-global-green-cement-market-2016-2020

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Cement

• Cement manufacturing process

• Factors related to choice of cement

• Green cement

• Environmental issue

PART 05: Global cement market

• Market outlook and forecast

• PEST analysis

PART 06: Market landscape

• Global green cement market

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

• Green cement market in Americas

• Green cement market in Europe

• Green cement market in APAC

• Green cement market in MEA

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-use

• Overview

• Global green cement market by residential segment

• Global green cement market by non-residential segment

• Global green cement market by infrastructure segment

PART 09: Market drivers

• Side-effects of cement manufacturing

• Rise in urbanization

• Increase in residential projects

• Overcoming challenges of traditional cement

• Increase in investments in construction industry

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Increase in construction costs

• Lack of skilled workforce

• Challenges involved in setting up a cement plant

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Use of waste as AF

• Anticipated future challenges

• Use of CCS plants

• Innovative progression

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.