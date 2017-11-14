Solar Finance Pioneer CleanCapital Closes 3.7M Investment Round to Help Investors Tap Solar Market

Funding round led by leading equity crowdfunding platform, SeedInvest, will be used to accelerate technology roadmap and scale operations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanCapital, an innovative online marketplace for clean energy investing, announced today that it closed its Series A with a total investment of $3.7 million. This investment came through 50 investors to include FinTech and cleantech leaders as well as SeedInvest’s Selections Fund in this latest round.

Over the past five years, the solar market grew an average rate of 72% per year, fueled by regulatory stability and reduced install costs. CleanCapital allows investors to capitalize on that explosive growth by connecting them with investment-ready solar portfolios of projects across the United States. To date, the team has financed over $50M of solar projects and more than 20 MW in operating solar assets. CleanCapital reduces barriers for institutional investors to access projects, and allows project owners to seamlessly exit their current portfolios. The typical timeline for new entrants to source, evaluate, underwrite, and close clean energy projects can take up to a year. CleanCapital is bringing efficiency to this process by significantly reducing the timeline on transactions.

"There is a sizeable opportunity to provide investors with access to new types of alternative investments and we were impressed with CleanCapital’s solar platform," stated Ryan Feit, SeedInvest CEO and Co-Founder. "Our Selections Fund invests alongside our broader investor base in some of the most promising companies on our platform and we were excited to back CleanCapital," he continued.

CleanCapital competed to be featured on leading startup fundraising platform SeedInvest which historically has accepted just 1% of startup applicants. In addition to SeedInvest, cleantech leaders including Jeff Phillips, Treasurer and Co-Founder of the Corporate Climate Alliance and Barney Schauble, Managing Partner of Nephila Advisors join FinTech pioneers Ron Suber, President of Prosper Marketplace, Jon Barlow, Founder of Eaglewood Capital Management, and Bradley Pattelli, Former Chief Investment Officer of LendingClub with investments in CleanCapital.

The new investment will allow CleanCapital to accelerate its technology roadmap and scale operations, growing its team with leading industry experts. Recent hires include seasoned finance expert, Matt Eastwick as Head of Capital Markets and award winning Creative Director, Jurgen Altziebler as Head of Design.

“To accelerate clean energy growth we need to create a marketplace that provides all investors with simpler, understandable ways to invest in this asset class. We are thrilled that SeedInvest recognizes the value CleanCapital brings to the clean energy marketplace," said Thomas Byrne, Co-founder and CEO of CleanCapital. “CleanCapital is committed to attracting more investors to the space by creating a new marketplace for clean energy, one that is driven by transparency, efficiency and accessibility.”

“As clean energy market grows as an asset class, mitigating risk will be a key component in attracting new investors,” said Barney Schauble, a Managing Partner at Nephila. “I believe CleanCapital can grow substantially by leveraging technology to address market inefficiencies and increasing the flow of capital throughout the clean energy marketplace.”

About CleanCapital:

CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. CleanCapital allows accredited investors—including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds—to invest in secure and diversified clean energy projects. Investors can monitor investments in real-time using our seamless online platform. We were founded in 2015 and are headquartered in New York, NY. Stay up to date on the evolving market of clean energy finance by signing up on our website, following us on Twitter, liking us on Facebook or connecting via LinkedIn. Learn more at http://www.cleancapital.com.

About SeedInvest:

SeedInvest is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that provides individual investors with access to pre-vetted startup investment opportunities. SeedInvest has funded over 160 startups and boasts a rapidly growing network of over 200,000 investors. SeedInvest has had over 20,000 startups apply to raise capital since inception and has only accepted 1% of those companies to feature on the platform. For more information about SeedInvest, visit www.seedinvest.com.



