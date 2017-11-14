Global Building Thermal Insulation Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Building Thermal Insulation Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Thermal Insulation Market:

Executive Summary

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Building Thermal Insulation in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Building Thermal Insulation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain

BASF

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Huntsman Corporation

Rockwool International,

Firestone Building Products Company

Cabot Corporation

Dow Corning Corporation

Covestro

URSA Insulation

Paroc Group Oy

Atlas Roofing Corporation

GAF Materials Corporation

Lapolla Industries

Beijing New Building Material

NICHIAS Corporation

Fletcher Building

ODE Industry and Trade

Aspen Aerogels

Trocellen

Recticel

KCC Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Building Thermal Insulation for each application, including

Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

Table of Contents

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Research Report 2017

1 Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Thermal Insulation

1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Stone Wool

1.2.4 Glass Wool

1.2.5 Plastic Foam

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building Thermal Insulation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Roof Insulation

1.3.3 Wall Insulation

1.3.4 Floor Insulation

1.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Building Thermal Insulation (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Building Thermal Insulation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Thermal Insulation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Building Thermal Insulation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Building Thermal Insulation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Building Thermal Insulation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Building Thermal Insulation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continuous…

