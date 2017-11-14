Global Building Thermal Insulation Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Thermal Insulation Market:
Executive Summary
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Building Thermal Insulation in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Building Thermal Insulation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Johns Manville Corporation
Saint-Gobain
BASF
Kingspan Group
Knauf Insulation
Owens Corning
Huntsman Corporation
Rockwool International,
Firestone Building Products Company
Cabot Corporation
Dow Corning Corporation
Covestro
URSA Insulation
Paroc Group Oy
Atlas Roofing Corporation
GAF Materials Corporation
Lapolla Industries
Beijing New Building Material
NICHIAS Corporation
Fletcher Building
ODE Industry and Trade
Aspen Aerogels
Trocellen
Recticel
KCC Corporation
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Stone Wool
Glass Wool
Plastic Foam
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Building Thermal Insulation for each application, including
Roof Insulation
Wall Insulation
Floor Insulation
