PLC Software Market 2017 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

The analysts forecast the global PLC software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2016-2020.

Increased investments in factory and process automation, especially in developing countries like India and China, will lead to steady growth of the PLC software market during the forecast period. We expect the market to register a high growth rate due to entrance of multiple software vendors offering software that can be easily adapted to by machine operators, technicians, and maintenance engineers. Also, enhanced functionalities offered by software tool vendors, which can integrate the PLC software with the business system software to increase the efficiency of industrial process control, will have a positive influence on market growth in the coming five years.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PLC Software market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales and aftermarket services of PLC software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global PLC Software Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• ABB

• Beckhoff

• Bosch Rexroth

• GE

• Honeywell International

• IDEC

• Hitachi

Market driver

• Increased capital investment in factory automation

Market challenge

• Cybersecurity risks

Market trend

• Technological advancements in features and functionalities of PLC

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

• Other prominent vendors

PART 03: Automation industry value chain

PART 04: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 05: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 06: Market landscape

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

• Global PLC software market by ladder logic

• Global PLC software market by FBD

• Global PLC software market by others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• PLC software market in APAC

• PLC software market in EMEA

• PLC software market in the Americas

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competition overview

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Competition financials

