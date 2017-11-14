Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market represents an astonishing 30.8% increase yearly between 2016-2025
The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market represents an astonishing 30.8% increase yearly by annual revenue between 2016-2025.
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2016-2025: Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the orthopedic surgical robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Report Highlights
The research report “Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market” includes:
•covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend.
•With 30 tables and 53 figures, this 152-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.
Companies Covered
Brainlab AG
Curexo Technology Corp.
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
Kinamed Inc.
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Medtronic Inc.
Merge Healthcare
OMNIlife Science, Inc.
Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)
Simbionix USA Corp.
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stryker Corp. / MAKO
Think Surgical, Inc.
Wright Medical Technology, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global orthopedic surgical robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of surgery type, product, equipment and region.
Based on surgery type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Technological advancement and applications for each section are discussed.
Knee Surgery
Hip Surgery
Other Surgeries
Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.
Robotic Systems
Instruments and Accessories
System Services
Based on equipment type, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
Robot Machines
Navigation Systems
Planners and Simulators
Other Equipment
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
