PR Firm Creative Development Agency, Launches Lifestyle Web Property, TheHauteRebel.com for Women 30+

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Readers and email subscribers will also receive short inspirational articles fewer than 250 words delivered to their inbox daily. Each day, the editorial team scours the web to find the best of everything including:Emerging fashion designers, accessory, footwear, and beauty brandsCelebrity style trendsSimple and healthy recipes from today's most notable chefsHottest workout trends and the best gyms, latest in wearable tech innovations, and most comfortable activewear brandsEasy wellness and healthy living tipsNewest and most exotic travel destinationsCreated by celebrity publicist and entrepreneur Kristin Marquet, and managed by celebrity makeup artist and editor-in-chief Tayelor Kennedy, TheHauteRebel.com delivers trends, tips and tricks, and recommendations in an upbeat yet sassy voice, and is written for women 30 and over who want to be in-the-know without the hassles of searching through dozens of websites, blogs, newspapers, and magazines every day. THR's accessible approach to fashion and lifestyle coverage sets it apart from every other women's website and newsletter available."As a PR specialist, I have to scan countless websites, blogs, magazines, and newspapers daily," says publisher Kristin Marquet. "However, I always wished there was one place I could go to get the best in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle written specifically for women 30+. Yet with the launch of the national THR edition, readers will be able to get their daily dose of fashion, celebrity, beauty, and wellness news in a few minutes or less."Launched by celebrity publicist Kristin Marquet, TheHauteRebel.com is an emerging women's lifestyle digital magazine and newsletter that delivers editorial content for savvy women who want to know about the latest and hottest happenings in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle topics. Subscriptions are free.Kristin is also the Creative Director of http://www.CreativeDevelopmentAgency.com , a leading PR firm in New York City as well as the founder of the design studio, http://www.FemFounder.co . With a master's degree from New York University, she has written for several magazines, and has appeared in Entrepreneur, BusinessInsider.com, American Express Small Business, MSN.com, and HuffingtonPost.com.For more information, please visit http://www.TheHauteRebel.com and Instagram.com/haute_rebel.