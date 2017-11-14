Culinary Capital of the Caribbean Celebrates Annual Food and Rum Festival in Barbados

Barbados Beach

The Annual Food and Rum Festival is one of Barbados's most popular events

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbados is home to some of the most beautiful white sandy beaches in the world. The island is known for being a sun-drenched tropical paradise, for its celebrity visitors, world-class hotels and for having the most luxurious villas on the planet. But the other thing the island of Barbados is most famous for is its home-brewed Mount Gay Rum and its excellent cuisine.

Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, the island celebrates its annual Food and Rum Festival each year, and this year the event is taking place from November 16-29, 2017. The island comes alive and hosts a wide range of world-class gourmet chefs.

Some of the most well-known international chefs are part taking in the ‘Gourmet Safari’ event featuring international chef Tom Aikens and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The festival aims to showcase international and local cuisine and offers culinary and beverage experiences designed to tantalize the taste buds.

With beverages in mind, the main drink that comes to mind for everyone is Mount Gay Rum which the island of Barbados is famous. Since 1703 Barbados has been producing Mount Gay Rum, originally called “Kill-Devil” by the Barbadians who first distilled it. The rum is the oldest, most storied rum in the world.

Now in its 8th year, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival will have its opening night on November 16th. The festival starts with the Oistins Bay Gardens Cook-Off. There is The Signature Rum Event with food and rum pairings on Friday, November 17th. Then on Saturday afternoon is the Polo Rum Spirits and canapes event. The Polo Rum Spirits afternoon is followed by the fine dining events on Saturday night which pair International chefs with top local chefs. On Sunday the festival highlight is a fantastic Beach Party at the Hilton Resort in Barbados along with a final fine dining dinner at the Tides Restaurant featuring UK Master Chef - Chef Tom Aikens. The festival is both wonderful fun and a great culinary event.

"Our clients at Exceptional Villas absolutely love the Barbados Food and Rum Festival and return year after year," says Linda Browne, Marketing Manager at Exceptional Villas

View the full schedule here

