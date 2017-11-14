Halfpenny Technologies & US MedSci Form Partnership Allowing Physicians to Identify Patients at Risk for Opioid Abuse

This convergence of real time data can be leveraged to reduce cost of care, find faster paths to efficacy, and assist in the opioid crisis plaguing the U.S.

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halfpenny Technologies and U.S. MedSci form Strategic Partnership to provide Integrated, Disruptive Ecosystem for Laboratories and Predictive Analytic Dashboards to Physicians to Identify Patients at Risk for Opioid AbuseBLUE BELL, PA NOVEMBER 14 2017Halfpenny Technologies Inc. (“HTI”) and U.S. MedSci announced today a partnership to incorporate HTI’s Clinical Data Exchange (“CDE”) solution to the U.S. MedSci Sphere healthcare IT ecosystem to provide seamless transfer of clinical, laboratory, and revenue cycle data. This unique convergence of real time data is the genesis of a new era in healthcare where advanced analytics and A.I. can be leveraged to reduce cost of care, find faster paths to efficacy, and even assist in the opioid crisis plaguing the U.S.The U.S. MedSci Sphere ecosystem systematically gathers critical data from the moment a patient encounter begins all the way through to adjudication. It is an end-to-end solution that eliminates silos and targets inefficiencies to evolve the laboratory workflow from a reactive process to a proactive process. PatientSphere is leveraged by physician groups (the laboratory’s clients) to capture clinical data from every aspect of the patient encounter including medical history, procedures, medications, psychological, psychosocial, behavioral and diagnostic results. Here, physicians have access to a state of the art platform designed to identify and monitor over time, each patients’ risk of opioid misuse, abuse and diversion and for early detection of underlying comorbidities that are known statistically to increase a patients’ likelihood of opioid misuse by as much as 3 to 5 times. LabSphere facilitates lab orders and results and improves efficiencies in specimen tracking. RevenueSphere is an integrated billing platform that decreases the time from completion of services to submission of a claim and cuts the shrinkage from the point that services are completed to the point that services are billed.“At U.S. MedSci, we recognize that in a typical laboratory workflow, shrinkage and inefficiencies occur at every point from specimen collection through to adjudication,” said Bryan Mack, CMO of U.S. MedSci. “Our Sphere ecosystem, fueled by additional data aggregated through the HTI CDE, will enable laboratories to provide better care to their patients and better service to their clients with seamless data integration and the incredible leverage advanced analytics and A.I. can provide,” states Mack.“Over the past 17 years, we have continued to invest and expand our Clinical Data Exchange platform to full medical record of both structured and unstructured data. We are continuing to look for ways our solution can make a positive impact on patient lives, improve care and outcomes,” said Tim Kowalski, President and CEO of Halfpenny Technologies. “We look forward through our partnership with U.S MedSci to help assist clinician’s curtail the opioid crisis as well as many other chronic health conditions.”About U.S. MedSci:At U.S. MedSci, our mission is to bridge patient, laboratory, and revenue cycle to integrate data from end-to-end. We have a strong passion for advocating change in laboratory operations and in the tools that labs equip their providers with to enhance patient care.About Halfpenny Technologies:Halfpenny Technologies is a leading provider of healthcare interoperability solutions enabling meaningful clinical data exchange. Our cloud-based, fully-managed solutions provide hospitals, labs, health plans, pharmacies, and HIEs with a secure, vendor-neutral infrastructure that supports care coordination, care management, regulatory requirements and data analysis within and between healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit www.halfpenny.com . Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/halfpennytech and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/halfpenny-technologies Contact:U.S. Med SciBryan Mack, CMO850-276-9195bryan.mack@usmedsci.comHalfpenny Technologies Inc.Jack Redding, SVP of Sales and Marketing610-277-9100 X151sales@halfpenny.com