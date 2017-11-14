Global Intimate Underwear Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Intimate Underwear Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intimate Underwear Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies Intimate Underwear in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

American Eagle (Aerie)

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Gunze

Jockey International

Triumph International

Cosmo Lady

Fast Retailing

Embrygroup

Aimer

Debenhams

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Lise Charmel

Your Sun

Tinsino

Bare Necessities

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

PVH Corp.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Intimate Underwear Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Intimate Underwear

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Intimate Underwear

1.1.1 Definition of Intimate Underwear

1.1.2 Specifications of Intimate Underwear

1.2 Classification of Intimate Underwear

1.2.1 Bras

1.2.2 Underpants

1.2.3 Sleepwear and Homewear

1.2.4 Shapewear

1.2.5 Thermal Clothes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Applications of Intimate Underwear

1.3.1 Online Stores

1.3.2 Offline Stores

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Intimate Underwear

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Intimate Underwear

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intimate Underwear

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Intimate Underwear

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Intimate Underwear

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Intimate Underwear Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Intimate Underwear Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Intimate Underwear Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Intimate Underwear Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Intimate Underwear Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Intimate Underwear Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Intimate Underwear Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Intimate Underwear Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Intimate Underwear Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Intimate Underwear Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Intimate Underwear Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Intimate Underwear Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Intimate Underwear Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Intimate Underwear Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Intimate Underwear Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Intimate Underwear Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Intimate Underwear Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Intimate Underwear Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Intimate Underwear Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Intimate Underwear Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Intimate Underwear Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Intimate Underwear Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Intimate Underwear Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Intimate Underwear Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Intimate Underwear Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Intimate Underwear Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Intimate Underwear Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Intimate Underwear Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Intimate Underwear Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Intimate Underwear Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Intimate Underwear Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Bras of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Underpants of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Sleepwear and Homewear of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Shapewear of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.5 Thermal Clothes of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.6 Others of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Intimate Underwear Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Intimate Underwear Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Intimate Underwear Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Online Stores of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Offline Stores of Intimate Underwear Growth Driving Factor Analysis

