Data Center UPS in US Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2020

Data Center UPS Market in US 2016-2020

The analysts forecast the data center UPS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the period 2016-2020.

In the event of a power outage, a UPS system is used to power the data center infrastructure until a generator takes control of the system. UPS systems are triggered automatically when the power supply is interrupted between the mains and the equipment. These systems prevent damage to the data center infrastructure and protect the facility during power sags and surges. They are generally used for short periods, ranging from a few seconds to minutes.

The basic components of a UPS system include a rectifier, an inverter, and a battery or flywheel that stores power. The rectifier converts the input AC power to DC to charge the batteries, and the inverter converts the DC power from the batteries to AC during outages. An ideal UPS system enables data centers to achieve better availability, efficiency, and scalability in operations. UPS systems are critical in terms of data center operations.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the data center UPS market in the US for 2015-2020.

The market is divided into the following segments based on type:

• Centralized UPS systems

• Zone/floor-level UPS systems

• Rackmount UPS systems

The report, Data Center UPS Market in US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Eaton

• Emerson Network Power

• GE Industrial Solutions

• Schneider Electric

• Tripp Lite

Other prominent vendors

• Active Power

• Controlled Power Company

• Gamatronic

• IntelliPower

• Power Innovations International

• Toshiba

Market driver

• Increase in data center power outages

Market challenge

• UPS battery failure

Market trend

• Advances in data center infrastructure management (DCIM)

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by topology

Standby UPS

Line-interactive UPS

Double-conversion online UPS

PART 07: Market segmentation by position of UPS

Centralized UPS systems

Zone UPS systems

Rackmount UPS systems

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

ABB

Eaton

Emerson Network Power

GE Industrial Solutions

Schneider Electric

Tripp Lite

Other prominent vendors

Continue…….

