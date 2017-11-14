Data Center UPS in US Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2020
Data Center UPS Market in US 2016-2020
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Data Center UPS in US Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2020”.
The analysts forecast the data center UPS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the period 2016-2020.
In the event of a power outage, a UPS system is used to power the data center infrastructure until a generator takes control of the system. UPS systems are triggered automatically when the power supply is interrupted between the mains and the equipment. These systems prevent damage to the data center infrastructure and protect the facility during power sags and surges. They are generally used for short periods, ranging from a few seconds to minutes.
The basic components of a UPS system include a rectifier, an inverter, and a battery or flywheel that stores power. The rectifier converts the input AC power to DC to charge the batteries, and the inverter converts the DC power from the batteries to AC during outages. An ideal UPS system enables data centers to achieve better availability, efficiency, and scalability in operations. UPS systems are critical in terms of data center operations.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the data center UPS market in the US for 2015-2020.
The market is divided into the following segments based on type:
• Centralized UPS systems
• Zone/floor-level UPS systems
• Rackmount UPS systems
The report, Data Center UPS Market in US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Eaton
• Emerson Network Power
• GE Industrial Solutions
• Schneider Electric
• Tripp Lite
Other prominent vendors
• Active Power
• Controlled Power Company
• Gamatronic
• IntelliPower
• Power Innovations International
• Toshiba
Market driver
• Increase in data center power outages
Market challenge
• UPS battery failure
Market trend
• Advances in data center infrastructure management (DCIM)
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by topology
Standby UPS
Line-interactive UPS
Double-conversion online UPS
PART 07: Market segmentation by position of UPS
Centralized UPS systems
Zone UPS systems
Rackmount UPS systems
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
ABB
Eaton
Emerson Network Power
GE Industrial Solutions
Schneider Electric
Tripp Lite
Other prominent vendors
Continue…….
