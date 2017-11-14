Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market 2016-2025: Latest Trends and Analysis
Global demand for laparoscopy surgical robots is expected to grow by 7.7% per annum in terms of annual revenue during the period 2017-2025RAIPUR, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Sellers has added a new market research report “Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market 2016-2025” to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, the Global demand for laparoscopy surgical robots is expected to grow by 7.7% per annum in terms of annual revenue during the period 2017-2025.
Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market by Surgery, Product, Equipment Type and Region 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of the laparoscopy surgical robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Global-Laparoscopy-Surgical-Robots-Market-by-Surgery-Product-Equipment-Type
Companies Covered
Brainlab AG
CAE Healthcare
Curexo Technology Corp.
Hitachi Medical Corp.
Intuitive Surgical
Kinamed Inc.
MAKO
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Medrobotics Corporation
Medtronic Inc.
Merge Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Simbionix USA Corp.
Smith & Nephew PLC
SONOWAND AS
Stryker Corp.
Surgical Science AB
Think Surgical, Inc.
Titan Medical
VOXEL-MAN
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global laparoscopy surgical robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of surgery type, product, equipment type and region.
Based on surgery type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Technological advancement and applications for each section are discussed.
Gynecological Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Urological Surgery
Others
Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.
Robotic Systems
Instruments and Accessories
System Services
Based on equipment type, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
Robot Machines
Navigation Systems
Planners and Simulators
Other Equipment
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
