Multi-factor Authentication 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.18% and Forecast to 2020

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2016-2020

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Multi-factor Authentication 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.18% and Forecast to 2020”.

The analysts forecast the global multi-factor authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 22.18% during the period 2016-2020.

Multi-factor authentication is a verification technique that uses two or more different authentication methods. This ensures additional security, making it difficult for an unauthorized person to access a physical location, database, or computing device. Multi-factor authentication solutions incorporate biometrics and phone-based authentication solutions, making them one of the most secure authentication solutions available in the market.
Multi-factor authentication is a security system that requires more than one type of authentication to verify the identity of a user for the purpose of login or transaction:

• Primary layer (something the user knows): personal identification number (PIN), pattern, or password
• Secondary layer (something the user has): smart card, ID card, software token, hardware token, or phone-based token
• Tertiary layer (something the user is): biometric identifiers such as facial recognition, fingerprint identification, or retinal pattern

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global multi-factor authentication market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of multi-factor authentication products and services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• EMC
• Entrust
• Gemalto
• Vasco

Other prominent vendors
• Authenex
• Authentify
• CA Technologies
• Deepnet Security
• HID Global
• Mi-Token
• PointSharp
• Safran
• SecureAuth
• SecurEnvoy
• SecurStar
• SecuTech Solutions
• Swivel Secure

Market driver
• Increased need for network security on mobile devices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Increase in cost of OTP tokens
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Introduction of OOB authentication
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology

• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market description
• Multi-factor authentication architecture
• Multi-factor authentication versus single-factor authentication
• Types of authentication keys
• Advantages of multi-factor authentication

PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview

PART 07: Life cycle analysis
• Global multi-factor authentication market

PART 08: Market segmentation by offering
• Global multi-factor authentication market segmentation by offering
• Global multi-factor authentication services market
• Global multi-factor authentication products market

PART 09: Market segmentation by technology
• Global multi-factor authentication market segmentation by technology

PART 10: Market segmentation by application
• Global multi-factor authentication market segmentation by application
• Global smart card authentication market
• Global phone-based authentication market
• Global hardware OTP token market

PART 11: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global multi-factor authentication market segmentation by end-user
• Global multi-factor authentication market in BFSI sector
• Global multi-factor authentication market in PCI sector
• Global multi-factor authentication market in government sector
• Global multi-factor authentication market in healthcare sector

PART 12: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of global multi-factor authentication market by geography

PART 13: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria for multi-factor authentication

PART 14: Market drivers

PART 15: Impact of drivers

Continue…….

