Multi-factor Authentication 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.18% and Forecast to 2020

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2016-2020

The analysts forecast the global multi-factor authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 22.18% during the period 2016-2020.

Multi-factor authentication is a verification technique that uses two or more different authentication methods. This ensures additional security, making it difficult for an unauthorized person to access a physical location, database, or computing device. Multi-factor authentication solutions incorporate biometrics and phone-based authentication solutions, making them one of the most secure authentication solutions available in the market.

Multi-factor authentication is a security system that requires more than one type of authentication to verify the identity of a user for the purpose of login or transaction:

• Primary layer (something the user knows): personal identification number (PIN), pattern, or password

• Secondary layer (something the user has): smart card, ID card, software token, hardware token, or phone-based token

• Tertiary layer (something the user is): biometric identifiers such as facial recognition, fingerprint identification, or retinal pattern

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global multi-factor authentication market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of multi-factor authentication products and services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EMC

• Entrust

• Gemalto

• Vasco

Other prominent vendors

• Authenex

• Authentify

• CA Technologies

• Deepnet Security

• HID Global

• Mi-Token

• PointSharp

• Safran

• SecureAuth

• SecurEnvoy

• SecurStar

• SecuTech Solutions

• Swivel Secure

Market driver

• Increased need for network security on mobile devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increase in cost of OTP tokens

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Introduction of OOB authentication

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

