Mobile Data and WiFi Monetization Industry 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures

The insatiable demand for continuous broadband connectivity has turned mobile data into a revenue growth engine for mobile network operators (MNO). Operators are exploring diverse approaches to attract users and grow mobile data revenue, including network-centric, user-centric and WiFi-centric strategies. Some leading operators are building scale and revenue share through technological and performance leadership. Other operators are leveraging their powerful user analytics capabilities to design differentiated packaging and compelling offers to drive mobile data uptake and usage. In addition, MNOs are increasingly exploiting synergies stemming from WiFi connectivity, making WiFi a key element of the mobile broadband service proposition.

Key Findings

• Mobile broadband has become a primary revenue growth engine for MNOs around the world. Operators are responding to the mobile data opportunity with converged services portfolios and multi-play offers. Big data analytics are increasingly being leveraged to come up with accurate data pricing, bundling and marketing strategies for mobile data.

• Mobile operators take multiple approaches to mobile data monetization. Some strategies emphasize network performance, some focus on user drivers, and some position WiFi as a core service. Network-centric monetization strategies leverage technological leadership while user-centric models focus on the needs and preferences of customers. WiFi-centric models position WiFi as a key element of the overall broadband value proposition.

• WiFi is gaining importance among operators both as a tool to provide seamless broadband connectivity and as a services platform. Mobile network operators are leveraging WiFi to retain customers, increase their spend share and reduce network costs. While MNOs and WiFi infrastructure providers expand their WiFi hotspot footprint, emerging models such as WiFi First are changing the rules of the game.

Synopsis

Mobile Data and WiFi Monetization: Convergent and user-centric offers take center stage’ offers a thorough examination of the main approaches and strategies being adopted by MNOs around the world to monetize mobile data. The report starts with an analysis of the business drivers of mobile data services from the provider’s point of view. It continues with an overview of three different types of strategic approaches to mobile data monetization being followed by service providers, including WiFI-centric models. It then provides an in-depth study of the specific mobile data strategies of specific operators in the US, the UK, Asia and Latin America, with a focus on the particular drivers and outcomes for each operator, as well as look at two WiFi models. We finish with key findings and recommendations for mobile data service providers. The Report is structured as follows:

• Introduction: Mobile data opportunities and challenges. This section provides an overview of the growth opportunities in mobile data and the challenges faced by the operators in a changing competitive and regulatory landscape.

• Section 1: Mobile broadband as a catalyst of growth. Here we explore four key business drivers that are generating increased focus and investments in mobile data globally.

• Section 2: Key approaches to mobile data monetization. This section examines three different approaches to monetizing mobile data, their key elements, impact and evolution.

• Section 3: Case studies – Mobile data strategies. Each case study offers a detailed analysis of the business drivers, approach and strategies taken by the provider to monetize mobile data, as well as the business impact and outlook in mobile data. Operators featured are America Móvil, AT&T, British Telecom (EE), China Telecom, Telefónica.

• Section 4: WiFi monetization approaches. Here we examine the evolution of commercial models for WiFi and provide case studies of two WiFi providers disrupting the space with unique models, Boingo and Google.

• Section 5: Key findings and recommendations. We conclude with a summary of our findings on the key mobile data and WiFI monetization strategies around the world, as well as specific recommendations for network operators looking to increase their mobile data revenue.

Table of Content: Key Points

Executive summary

Introduction: Mobile data opportunity and challenges

Section 1: Mobile broadband as a catalyst of growth

Overview of business drivers for mobile broadband

Mobile data as a driver of revenue growth

Service convergence strategies

Evolution of WiFi positioning in the mobile market

Emergence of big data-driven monetization strategies

Section 2: Key models for mobile data monetization

Network-centric models

User-centric models

WiFi-centric models

…Continued

