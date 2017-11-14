WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Organic Drinks Market 2017 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2020”.

The analysts forecast the global organic drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 16.43% during the period 2016-2020.

With the organic foods and drinks industry continuing to mature, the average size of organic farms has also increased, highlighting a trend toward professional organic farming on a large scale.

One of the main factors behind the positive growth expectations is the increasing consumer awareness of health and environmental issues, including food produced using genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Initially, organic labels were associated with vegetables, milk, and bread and sold as niche products. These are now widely available at natural and organic retailers such as Whole Foods Market and Wild Oats and in mainstream supermarkets. Another important factor is the increasingly aggressive and targeted marketing and promotion by the retail sector, which is likely to intensify further as mainstream retailers move into the organic trade. A similar effect is likely to result from the fact that major food manufacturers are also taking an increasing interest in developing organic product lines.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic drinks market for the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from retail sales of organic drinks in terms of revenue and volume:

• Non-dairy foods

• Hot drinks

• Other drinks (soft drinks, juices, spirits)

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW

The report, Global Organic Drinks Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Suja Juice

• Hain Celestial Group

• Pepsi

• Coca-Cola

• Organic Valley

Other prominent vendors

• Asda Group

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Califia Farms

• Dean Foods International

• Dole Food

• Groupe Danone

• J M Smuckers

• Nestlé

• Newman’s Own

• Nourish Organic Juice

• Organic Kitchen

• Peet’s Coffee & Tea

• Starbucks

• Suma

• Sunopta

• Tesco

• Whole Foods

Market driver

• Increase in health-conscious population

Market challenge

• Premium pricing of organic drinks

Market trend

• Increase in product innovations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

