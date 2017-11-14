Department Stores Retailing - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Department Stores Retailing Industry 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures

Global department store retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2015–2020, driven by the rising purchasing power of the middle-class population, young working professionals, and the expansion of department stores in emerging markets. Off-price department store sales are growing positively in North America, and the format is expected to gain popularity in Europe in the future. In an effort to provide a seamless shopping experience to the customers, department store retailers are developing new innovative concepts such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and others.

Key Findings

- Global department store sales are forecast to reach US$675.9 billion by 2020, with major impetus from developing economies

- Clothing and footwear remained the most preferred category through the channel

- Shoppers seeking discounts and savings are driving sales in off-price department stores

- Indonesia will grow the fastest during the forecast period, followed by India and Philippines

- Despite a slow growth in the US, the market will continue to be the largest market in 2020

Synopsis

- Provides a comprehensive view of the global department stores retail landscape, including current market sizes and category forecasts to 2020; and highlights the world’s fastest growing markets and category groups

- Details market size and category forecasts for each region and countries, and features major retailers, key innovative retailers, and department store retail trends

- The report covers the 50 largest retail markets and includes 24 countries in Europe, 12 countries in Asia-Pacific, nine countries in the Americas, and five countries in the Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Buy

- The report provides an essential overview of the global department stores retail market, highlighting the largest and fastest-growing markets across the globe

- Provides analysis of the latest trends, market dynamics (covering nine category groups) and key innovations in the retail space in major countries across the four regions

- Identify the largest and fastest-growing categories in major countries across the four regions

- Benefit from detailed analysis of key trends influencing the department store retail market.

- Monitor the competitive landscape, with analysis of key players across the four regions, including market share of the retailers for the region

