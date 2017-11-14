WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Security Appliance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.38% and Forecast to 2020”.

The analysts forecast the global security appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the period 2016-2020.

Network security has been gaining prominence, especially with the growing number of hacking activities and complex threats such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) that cannot be addressed by traditional defense mechanisms. Organizations have started investing in network security appliances, such as UTM, proactively to counter these threats.

Network security appliances include hardware products used to monitor, detect, and prevent unauthorized access and misuse of data transmitting through a network to prevent a computer network from cyber attacks. Their capabilities include UTM, VPN and firewall, IDP systems, web security, and routing, which provide and maintain a secure platform to help users perform critical tasks. Network security appliances help increase workforce productivity and reduce costs, offering organizations significant competitive advantages.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global security appliance market for the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sale of physical and network security appliances that include the following:

• Physical security appliances

• Network security appliances

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Security Appliance Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch Security Solutions

• Honeywell Security

• Tyco

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Fortinet

• Jupiter Networks

Other prominent vendors

• ALL-TAG

• Arecont Vision

• Assa Abloy

• Avigilon

• Axis Communications

• Checkpoint Systems

• Future Fibre Technology

• Genetec

• Gunnebo

• H3C Technologies

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• Hikvision Digital

• Kaba Holding

• Ketec

• Magal Security Systems

• March Networks

• MOBOTIX

• NAPCO Security Systems

• Nedap

• Panasonic

• Qognify

• Safran

• Samsung Techwin

• Siemens

• Skybox Security

• Sophos

• videoNEXT

Market driver

• Increase in domestic and international security threats

Market challenge

• High total cost of ownership (TCO) of security solutions

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of IP-based video surveillance solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market description

• Types of cyber threats

• Components of physical security

• Components of network security

• Benefits of security appliances

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Life cycle analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by technology

• Segmentation of global security appliance market by technology 2015-2020

• Global physical security appliance market

• Global network security appliance market

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-users

• Segmentation of global security appliance market by end-user 2015-2020

• Global security appliance market by large enterprises

• Global security appliance market by government organizations

• Global security appliance market by SMEs

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global security appliance market by region 2015-2020

• Segmentation of global security appliance market by region 2015-2020 (revenue)

PART 11: Market attractiveness

• Market attractiveness by technology

• Market attractiveness by end-users

• Market attractiveness by geography

PART 12: Buying criteria

PART 13: Market drivers

• Increase in domestic and international security threats

• Advances in products and technology

• High adoption in retail sector

• Shift from analog to IP cameras

• Implementation of BYOD policy

• Stringent government regulations

PART 14: Impact of drivers

PART 15: Market challenges

• High TCO of security solutions

• Integration issues of physical security appliances on existing platforms

• Complex IT infrastructure with the emergence of IoT

• Uncertain economic conditions

Continue…….

