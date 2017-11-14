Security Appliance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.38% and Forecast to 2020
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Security Appliance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.38% and Forecast to 2020”.
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global security appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the period 2016-2020.
Network security has been gaining prominence, especially with the growing number of hacking activities and complex threats such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) that cannot be addressed by traditional defense mechanisms. Organizations have started investing in network security appliances, such as UTM, proactively to counter these threats.
Network security appliances include hardware products used to monitor, detect, and prevent unauthorized access and misuse of data transmitting through a network to prevent a computer network from cyber attacks. Their capabilities include UTM, VPN and firewall, IDP systems, web security, and routing, which provide and maintain a secure platform to help users perform critical tasks. Network security appliances help increase workforce productivity and reduce costs, offering organizations significant competitive advantages.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/786637-global-security-appliance-market-2016-2020
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global security appliance market for the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sale of physical and network security appliances that include the following:
• Physical security appliances
• Network security appliances
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Security Appliance Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bosch Security Solutions
• Honeywell Security
• Tyco
• Check Point Software Technologies
• Fortinet
• Jupiter Networks
Other prominent vendors
• ALL-TAG
• Arecont Vision
• Assa Abloy
• Avigilon
• Axis Communications
• Check Point Software Technologies
• Checkpoint Systems
• Future Fibre Technology
• Genetec
• Gunnebo
• H3C Technologies
• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
• Hikvision Digital
• Kaba Holding
• Ketec
• Magal Security Systems
• March Networks
• MOBOTIX
• NAPCO Security Systems
• Nedap
• Panasonic
• Qognify
• Safran
• Samsung Techwin
• Siemens
• Skybox Security
• Sophos
• videoNEXT
Market driver
• Increase in domestic and international security threats
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High total cost of ownership (TCO) of security solutions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing adoption of IP-based video surveillance solutions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/786637-global-security-appliance-market-2016-2020
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market description
• Types of cyber threats
• Components of physical security
• Components of network security
• Benefits of security appliances
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Life cycle analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by technology
• Segmentation of global security appliance market by technology 2015-2020
• Global physical security appliance market
• Global network security appliance market
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-users
• Segmentation of global security appliance market by end-user 2015-2020
• Global security appliance market by large enterprises
• Global security appliance market by government organizations
• Global security appliance market by SMEs
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of global security appliance market by region 2015-2020
• Segmentation of global security appliance market by region 2015-2020 (revenue)
PART 11: Market attractiveness
• Market attractiveness by technology
• Market attractiveness by end-users
• Market attractiveness by geography
PART 12: Buying criteria
PART 13: Market drivers
• Increase in domestic and international security threats
• Advances in products and technology
• High adoption in retail sector
• Shift from analog to IP cameras
• Implementation of BYOD policy
• Stringent government regulations
PART 14: Impact of drivers
PART 15: Market challenges
• High TCO of security solutions
• Integration issues of physical security appliances on existing platforms
• Complex IT infrastructure with the emergence of IoT
• Uncertain economic conditions
Continue…….
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here