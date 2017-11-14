Global IoT Professional Services Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type, Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services market, analyzes and researches the Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IoT Consulting Services

Technology Consulting Services

Business Consulting Services

Operational Consulting Services

Other

Market segment by Application, Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services can be split into

Smart Buildings

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Healthcare

Smart Transport and Logistics

Other

Table of Contents

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market by Type

1.3.1 IoT Consulting Services

1.3.2 Technology Consulting Services

1.3.3 Business Consulting Services

1.3.4 Operational Consulting Services

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Smart Buildings

1.4.2 Smart Manufacturing

1.4.3 Smart Healthcare

1.4.4 Smart Transport and Logistics

1.4.5 Other

2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

...

4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services

5 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (2012-2017)

8.2 China Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (2012-2017)

9.2 India Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

10 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (2012-2017)

10.2 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.1.1 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.2 EU Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.4 China Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.5 India Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Opportunities

12.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Continuous…

