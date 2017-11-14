Motorcycle Apparel Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans
Motorcycle Apparel Market – Key Players 2017 are Klim, Kido Sport, HANIL, HJC and more
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Motorcycle Apparel for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Motorcycle Apparel market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Motorcycle Apparel sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Klim
Kido Sport
HANIL
HJC
Chih-Tong
YOHE
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Pengcheng Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Safety Helmets MFG
Zhejiang Jixiang
Hehui Group
Yema
Soaring
Duhan
Scoyco
Moto-boy
Dragonrider
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Jacket
Glove
Pants
Protector
Shoes
Helmets
Base Layers
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Motorcycle Apparel for each application, including
Road Motorcycle Apparel
Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
Table of Content: Key Points
Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Report 2017
1 Motorcycle Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorcycle Apparel
1.2 Classification of Motorcycle Apparel by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Jacket
1.2.4 Glove
1.2.5 Pants
1.2.6 Protector
1.2.7 Shoes
1.2.8 Helmets
1.2.9 Base Layers
1.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Road Motorcycle Apparel
1.3.3 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
1.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Motorcycle Apparel Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Motorcycle Apparel Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Motorcycle Apparel Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Motorcycle Apparel Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Motorcycle Apparel Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Motorcycle Apparel (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel (Volume) by Application
…Continued
