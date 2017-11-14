Emerging Trends in 3D Bioprinting and Other Biofabrication Methods
3D Cell Culture 2018
SMI Reports: 3D Cell Culture 2018 to feature interactive workshop hosted by Heriot Watt University and Queen Mary University of London
Offering insight into current and future trends within the 3D bioprinting field, in terms of techniques, research, diagnostics, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, the workshop entitled “3D Bioprinting and Other Biofabrication Methods” will be hosted by Dr Nick Leslie, Professor, Institute of Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering from Heriot Watt University; and Dr Daniela Loessner, Reader, Barts Cancer Institute, CRUK Centre of Excellence, Queen Mary University of London.
This workshop will describe and discuss 3D bioprinting and other biofabrication approaches with a particular focus on the materials used in 3D bioprinting and how to apply the technique for diverse cell-based applications; multi-cellular, multi-material and multi-modal technologies.
Further information including a full speaker line-up and detailed agenda is available online at www.3D-cellculture.com
3D Cell Culture 2018 is sponsored by Jellagen Pty Ltd and Nexcelom Bioscience. It will take place on 21st and 22nd February at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum in Central London, UK.
