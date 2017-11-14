Merck Foundation announces their “Merck Diabetes Award” 2017 Winners to Mark “World Diabetes Day“ #MerckWDD2017

Meet the Merck Diabetes Award Winners;The Future Diabetes Experts in Africa

Merck Foundation marks today the “World Diabetes Day” themed ‘Diabetes & Women- Our right to a healthy future.’

NAIROBI, KENYA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merck Foundation marks today the “World Diabetes Day” themed ‘Diabetes & Women- Our right to a healthy future’ with the announcement of the winners of 2017“Merck Diabetes Award” “Every Day is a Diabetes Day”.

The award was launched in April 2016 in partnership with African and Asian universities with the aim of building a platform of diabetes experts across the globe.

After the official launch of the Merck Foundation in Cairo, Egypt on 24th October 2017, Merck Foundation has embarked on a strong campaign to raise awareness on key health problems by taking part in the World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2017.

As part of the awareness initiatives, Merck Foundation has announced the Merck Diabetes Award 2017 winners, to mark the WDD2017.

Winners of the “Merck Diabetes Award- Every Day is a Diabetes Day”” were announced during the Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Cairo, Egypt. The winners are drawn from African and Asian universities.

The award is covering more than 30 African and Asian universities with the aim of building a platform of diabetes experts across the globe.

The award attracted over 500 concept submission applications from universities in Africa and Asia. The winners from each university have been provided with an opportunity to study for a one-year postgraduate Diabetes Diploma at South Wales University, United Kingdom.

Merck Foundation invited medical students to apply for the “Merck Diabetes Award” 2017 with the theme “Every Day is a Diabetes Day.” Students across African and Asian medical universities were asked to submit a concept paper on how to improve diabetes early detection and prevention in their countries and how to encourage their society, scientific community, local authorities, media, and relevant stakeholders to think and act on diabetes every day.

“Merck Diabetes Award” marks another milestone of our commitment to working with governments, academia and relevant stakeholders in building healthcare capacity with a focus on non-communicable diseases in Developing countries,” said Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.



